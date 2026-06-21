In which city and stadium are New Zealand vs Egypt playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

New Zealand and Egypt are hunting for a win in a stage that is ready to witness a good show.

New Zealand, still winless in the group stage, will face another team seeking its first victory in Egypt at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, one of the two Canadian host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The Metro Vancouver Area has 3.1 million people in it. The Vancouver city per se has a population of 610,000. Still, the stadium is a thing of beauty so the BC Place will shine in all its glory for this matchup.

By kickoff, the weather should be perfect to practice some top-tier soccer. Per the weather reports, it will be a 75-degree Fahrenheit, 55% humidity weather by kickoff time.

Advertisement

City and stadium attendance for New Zealand vs Egypt

The BC Place will host seven games during the 2026 World Cup. The BC Place can host up to 54,500 spectators. It will be almost a capacity crowd for today’s game as the latest reports say more than 52,497 people will be in attendance.

Walking out to BC Place 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pOksKPiFBs — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) June 21, 2026

Which games have been played already at BC Place?

This will be the third of seven games played in this stadium. The first one was Australia vs Turkiye, where the Socceroos upset the now-eliminated Turkish team 2-0.

Advertisement

Then, the BC Place had another shocking result as Qatar drew with Switzerland 1-1. New Zealand and Egypt both would hope for the BC Place fortunes to fall their way as their World Cup futures rely heavily on this game.