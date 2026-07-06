Is USA out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Belgium?

It was a disappointing performance by the USA and they got beat by Belgium in the 2026 World Cup.

The USA had a disastrous performance against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup and got absolutely beat. Hence, what does this mean for the Bars and Stripes?

After this loss, the USMNT is out of the 2026 World Cup with immediate effect. The defeat came in the Round of 16, which is a win-or-go-home stage. Hence, this means there is no tomorrow for the USA.

The USMNT looked very dominant before this game, which make tonight’s debacle all the more confusing. Especially because Belgium didn’t look strong at all in the buildup of this game. In fact, there was more talk about Donald Trump calling FIFA regarding Flo Balogun’s red card than this game.

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Balogun’s insertion on the game didn’t matter

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee made a whole new precedent over modifying Balogun’s suspension. Still, it might seem that this was the best that could happen to Belgium, as they felt disrespected and it showed out in this game.

Folarin Balogun #20 and Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

As for the USMNT, Balogun couldn’t provide a goal and Christian Pulisic also had an early exit due to injury. Hence, America’s best players didn’t show up in their best form for one reason or another.

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Belgium had their best performance so far in the 2026 World Cup

For Belgium, this is a huge momentum shift. This looked like the Belgium that is ranked in the top 10 of the FIFA ranking. Hence, the Red Devils are getting red-hot at the right time to become really dangerous.

As Belgium’s path to the final is now set in a clearer way, the USMNT must go back home and reflect on what went wrong after brilliant performances in the 2026 World Cup lifted them up, only to crash down at the time of truth.