What happened to Christian Pulisic and why was he subbed off by USA vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup?

Christian Pulisic has been taken off the game as the United States are in need of a miracle against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

The United States are in need of a hero to mount a comeback against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. However, that won’t be Christian Pulisic, who had a rough game and was subbed off after limping for several minutes.

Pulisic, who had been dealing with a calf injury throughout the 2026 World Cup, was considered healthy enough to start for the USMNT. However, in an awkward play, Belgium’s Youri Tielemans won the ball from behind, causing Pulisic to twist his right ankle. He was seen limping for several minutes and appeared far from 100 percent.

After Matt Freese’s costly mistake gifted Belgium their third goal, Mauricio Pochettino decided Pulisic’s outing had come to an end. He substituted Pulisic for Sebastian Berhalter. Just as it had against Paraguay, Pulisic was unable to complete the full game. In that sense, his 2026 World Cup could end much the way it started.

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