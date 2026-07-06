What is Belgium’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs USA?

Belgium need to present their best face if they want to win their 2026 World Cup match vs USA.

Belgium might not be at their best form but they still made it to the Round of 16 and are now set to collide against the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup with the quarterfinals on sight.

Belgium are the 9th best-ranked team in the FIFA ranking. Hence, compared to USA’s FIFA ranking, they’re supposed to go through. However, the eye test must tell the USMNT has shown a better soccer level in the tournament.

Hence, Belgium need to show their best shape if they want to beat a red-hot USMNT team. In the Round of 32, Belgium were able to comeback and beat Senegal in dramatic fashion, but alerts were still on as they looked overwhelmed for the majority of that game. Whether the USA win, tie, or lose vs. Belgium remains to be seen, but the momentum is with the hosts.

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Belgium’s fluctuation during 2026 World Cup

Belgium stayed in the ninth spot after the Round of 32. Mexico losing to England allowed Belgium to stay at ninth but they are still not able to reach the Netherlands as of now. Though the Netherlands are not in the 2026 World Cup anymore.

Leandro Trossard #10 of Belgium

Belgium lost 8.30 points after their tie with Egypt, and another 6.06 after tying with Iran. However, they earned 7.54 points by beating New Zealand and an additional 21.10 for their Round of 32 victory over Senegal.

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Can Belgium climb in the FIFA ranking?

Belgium are a bit far off the Netherlands for the 8th team. However, the 19.03 deficit could very well be erased if Belgium are able to beat the United States. Hence, a win could put Belgium at the eighth place.