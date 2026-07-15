Why isn’t Nico O’Reilly starting today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

After being a key piece for England, Nico O'Reilly won't be a part of the starting XI against Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

A shocking movement in England’s lineup has been made for the 2026 World Cup semifinal as Nico O’Reilly won’t be a part of the starting lineup. This could come as a bit of a surprise, but manager Thomas Tuchel is trusting other players against Argentina.

Nico O’Reilly’s absence from England’s starting lineup for today’s semifinal against Argentina is a purely tactical decision by manager Thomas Tuchel, rather than an injury concern. It is shocking as O’Reilly was playing well. Marcus Rashford is also not starting vs Argentina.

Despite starting five of England’s six games during their historic run to the semifinals, the Manchester City youngster has been named as a substitute for today’s clash between England and Argentina at a full-capacity Atlanta Stadium.

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Who will play for England instead of Nico O’Reilly?

Djed Spence, who is no longer wearing his mask, will slot into the left back role in England‘s lineup vs. Argentina. Spence is a speedier fullback and given that Argentina’s pace could be an issue, maybe Tuchel thinks Spence can provide a better matchup for the Three Lions.

Djed Spence playing with a protective mask at the World Cup.

Spence has been used constantly in this 2026 World Cup. Though this time can be a little more trickier for him. Given that Spence is right-footed, he will be playing against his natural profile and preference.

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Spence can clash with an own England teammate

Spence can’t get to the deep end of the field because of his foot preference. He will naturally try to cut inside. However, given that Tuchel uses inverted wingers, he will consistently clash with winger Anthony Gordon, who also loves to cut inside.

It will remain to be seen if the decision pays off for Tuchel. If not, he could end up using Nico O’Reilly as a substitute to amend his own mistake.