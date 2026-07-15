What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs England today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina and England meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Find out what happens if Lionel Messi's team wins, ties, or loses today's decisive knockout match.

Argentina and England meet today at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The two sides headline one of the tournament’s most anticipated semifinals, each aiming to keep their World Cup title ambitions alive. Therefore, both Argentina and England are fielding their strongest lineups.

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, enter the match as the tournament’s highest-scoring team with 17 goals. Lionel Scaloni‘s side reached the semifinals after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in extra time.

England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, booked their place in the final four with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway. Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal, while Harry Kane continues to lead the Three Lions‘ attack as they chase their first World Cup final appearance since 1966. Referee Ismael Elfath will officiate today’s semifinal. Follow our live blog of England vs Argentina for updates!

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What happens if Argentina beat England?

If Argentina defeat England, Lionel Messi and company will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final against Spain, which will be played on Sunday, July 19, at 3 PM (ET) at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates. Elsa/Getty Images

Argentina would remain on course to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive FIFA World Cup titles. In the final, Scaloni’s side would face Spain, which eliminated France in the other semifinal.

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In this scenario, England would move into the third‑place match, where they would face France on Saturday, July 18, in Miami. It would be their final opportunity to close out the tournament with a podium finish.

What happens if Argentina and England tie?

A draw after 90 minutes won’t settle anything, as World Cup knockout matches must produce a winner. It’s also worth noting that the tournament no longer uses the golden‑goal rule.

If the score remains tied after regulation, the teams will play 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute halves. If neither side scores the winner after 120 minutes, the finalist will be determined by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if Argentina lose to England today?

If Argentina lose to England, Messi and company’s hopes of defending the FIFA World Cup title will end in the semifinals, with the Three Lions facing Spain in the grand final on July 19 in New York. However, La Albiceleste would still have one match remaining, as they would advance to the third-place playoff against France.