The uniforms England and Argentina are wearing today for 2026 World Cup semifinals

England and Argentina have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium.

England and Argentina are fielding full-strength lineups as they meet today in the second semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium, with a place in Sunday’s final against Spain on the line. The two nations renew one of international soccer’s greatest rivalries in a match to be officiated by referee Ismail Elfath.

Argentina advanced after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarterfinals. Lionel Scaloni‘s side continues to rely on Lionel Messi, who arrives with eight goals to his name at the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina hope to join the list of back-to-back world champions.

England secured their place in the semifinals with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway. Thomas Tuchel‘s squad has been powered by Harry Kane, who had already dismissed claims of unrest inside the squad, and Jude Bellingham, who have each scored six goals each during the tournament. FIFA has also confirmed the uniform combinations both teams will wear for today’s semifinal in Atlanta.

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What uniform is England wearing today?

England will wear a white jersey with red details, matching white shorts with red trim, and white socks featuring navy blue accents. The English goalkeeper will be dressed entirely in yellow, including the jersey, shorts, and socks, while the substitutes will wear purple training bibs on the sidelines. The officiating crew for England vs Argentina will be dressed in red.

What uniform is Argentina wearing today?

With several implications depending on whether Argentina win, tie, or lose today against England, La Albiceleste will take the field wearing a navy blue jersey with a light blue pattern, paired with black shorts featuring white details and black socks with white trim.

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The Argentine goalkeeper will wear a dark green kit with blue accents, including matching jersey, shorts, and socks. Argentina’s substitutes will wear olive green training bibs.

Why Argentina’s blue jersey vs England became iconic

Argentina’s blue jersey against England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup has one of the most famous stories in soccer history. FIFA required Carlos Bilardo‘s team to wear its alternate kit, but the available shirts were made of heavy cotton, forcing the team’s staff to quickly find a lighter alternative in Mexico City.

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After the federation’s crest and silver numbers were added to the plain blue jerseys, they became legendary when Diego Maradona scored both the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century, turning an improvised uniform into one of the sport’s most iconic kits.