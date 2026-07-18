Jesus Valenzuela’s profile: Who is the Venezuelan referee? Age, height, and more

From Venezuela to the biggest stage in soccer, Jesus Valenzuela's career has reached another milestone.

Jesus Valenzuela has been named as the referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match between England and France, earning one of the biggest honors of his career.

The appointment also represents an important achievement for CONMEBOL, with the Venezuelan official selected to oversee one of the final matches of the tournament.

Valenzuela has been a FIFA international referee since 2013 and the 2026 edition marks the second FIFA World Cup of his career after previously officiating at Qatar 2022.

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England vs France: How old is Jesus Valenzuela?

Jesus Valenzuela is 42 years old. He was born on November 24, 1983, in Acarigua, Venezuela, and has spent more than a decade officiating at the highest international level. Over the years, he has become one of South America’s most respected referees, regularly taking charge of major CONMEBOL and FIFA competitions.

France vs England: How tall is Jesus Valenzuela?

Jesus Valenzuela is 1.84 meters tall, which is approximately 6 feet (6’0″). His athletic profile has helped him keep pace with the modern demands of elite soccer, where referees routinely cover more than 10 kilometers during a match.

Jesus Valenzuela’s World Cup history

Valenzuela made his FIFA World Cup debut at Qatar 2022, where he officiated two high-profile matches. His assignments included England vs United States in the group stage and France vs Poland in the Round of 16.

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At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he continued to build his résumé by refereeing Australia vs Turkey, Qatar vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ivory Coast vs Norway before being selected for the third-place playoff between England and France.

The appointment further strengthens his reputation as one of FIFA’s most trusted referees and places him among the officials chosen to oversee the tournament’s biggest matches.