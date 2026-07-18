In which city and stadium are France vs England playing today in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

France will face England in one of the most iconic venues at the 2026 World Cup.

England and France will clash at the 2026 World Cup as both teams battle for third place after falling short in the semifinals. For many fans and experts, this could have been the final.

England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Argentina after leading late in the match, while France saw their hopes of another World Cup title disappear following a 2-0 loss to Spain. Although neither nation reached the championship match, both will be looking to finish the tournament with a victory.

Beyond national pride, the third-place playoff also carries individual significance, with players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele still hoping to improve their Golden Boot totals before the tournament concludes.

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In which city are France and England playing today?

France and England are playing the 2026 World Cup third-place match in Miami, Florida. The game marks the final World Cup fixture hosted by the city, which has played a major role throughout the tournament by staging seven matches across the competition.

Which stadium are France and England playing in?

France and England are playing at Miami Stadium. The venue is best known in the United States as the home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, but during the 2026 World Cup it has hosted several of the tournament’s biggest matches.

What is the attendance for France vs England?

The expected attendance for France vs England is 64,478 spectators. With thousands of supporters from both countries expected to fill the stadium, the match is set to bring another vibrant atmosphere despite being the tournament’s third-place game.

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It also represents the final opportunity for fans in Miami to experience the 2026 FIFA World Cup before the tournament concludes with the final between Argentina and Spain.