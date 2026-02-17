Why is Jude Bellingham not playing today for Real Madrid vs Benfica in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

The UEFA Champions League KO phase presents a great series between two European giants. Real Madrid are not having the best tournament so far, and to make things harder, they play Benfica, who already beat them in the previous phase of the tournament. Also, they will have to do it without Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is the most creative player on the Real Madrid squad. However, a leg injury sidelined him for Real Madrid against Benfica today, which you can follow live with us. The British midfielder hasn’t played since getting injured on February 1st against Rayo Vallecano.

According to Goal, the injury might be even worst than initially feared. Initially, it was stated that Bellingham could lose five weeks of action. Hence, Bellingham will also lose the second leg.

Benfica have their own share of problems

While Benfica‘s attack is pretty much at full strength, Jose Mourinho won’t have Fredrik Aursnes in midfield. That is a key absence on the midfield. There are other names that might be catalogued as game-time decisions like Alexander Bah (knee), Samuel Soares (muscle strain), and Joao Veloso (shoulder).

What’s positive for Benfica is that Norwegian Andreas Schjelderup and Greek Vangelis Pavlidis will line up at the front. Schjelderup scored a brace against Real Madrid on January 28.

Jose Mourinho might be auditioning for a Real Madrid return

It’s no secret that Jose Mourinho managed Madrid more than a decade ago, but also how Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is very fond of the Portuguese. Also, quite a large portion of the fanbase has always dreamt with a reunion with Mourinho.

Given that not many are Arbeloa fans, if Mourinho impresses, the fact is Florentino Pérez might want to bring back one of the most mediatic managers Real Madrid have had. Real Madrid are always held to the highest standard and Mourinho is too.