After another World Cup masterpiece from Lionel Messi, one of the sport's brightest young stars, Lamine Yamal, delivered a blunt verdict on the GOAT debate.

Lamine Yamal has made his position crystal clear in soccer’s greatest debate. The 18-year-old Spain star praised Lionel Messi following the Argentine legend’s stunning performance against Algeria at the 2026 World Cup, insisting there should be no discussion about who deserves the title of greatest player of all time.

Yamal shared his thoughts during an exclusive interview with RTVE after Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s tournament opener, once again proving that age is no obstacle for one of soccer’s most iconic figures.

“Messi’s hat-trick? Every match he plays proves that he is the greatest player in history. If anyone still has doubts, it’s because they’re deliberately looking for them. Leo is the GOAT.”

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Who is the greatest player of all time?

Lamine Yamal’s statement naming Lionel Messi as the GOAT quickly attracted attention across the world, especially given Yamal’s status as one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

Messi is on the verge of turning 39 years old, but the Argentine captain showed against Algeria that he remains capable of dominating matches on the biggest stage.

His hat-trick helped Argentina begin their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion and added another memorable chapter to a career already filled with historic achievements. For many fans, the performance was a reminder that Messi continues to defy expectations long after most players have left their prime years behind.

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Lamine Yamal sees no GOAT debate

For more than a decade, comparisons between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have shaped soccer’s biggest individual debate. Both players have shattered records, won multiple Ballon d’Or awards, and defined an era of the sport unlike any other.

However, according to Yamal, there is no debate. The Barcelona winger believes Messi stands alone at the top, not only ahead of Ronaldo but also above legendary figures such as Diego Maradona and Pele.

From Messi’s Barcelona to Yamal’s Barcelona

When Messi left FC Barcelona in 2021, many wondered who could eventually become the club’s next global icon. Replacing the greatest player in the club’s history seemed impossible, and for years Barcelona searched for a new face of the project.

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While Yamal still has a long road ahead before entering the same conversation as Messi, the teenager has emerged as the player many supporters believe can carry Barcelona into the next era. The comparisons remain premature, but one thing is clear: Yamal understands exactly whose footsteps he is trying to follow.