Lineups, uniforms, and referee for Belgium vs Egypt in 2026 World Cup debut

Ahead of this Group G showdown between Belgium and Egypt, both teams are finalized and ready for their 2026 World Cup opener, with lineups, kits, and the officiating crew locked in for the match.

Belgium and Egypt will open Group G play at the 2026 World Cup amid massive expectations surrounding what the Pharaohs can accomplish in this tournament under the leadership of their talismanic captain, Mohamed Salah.

As for the Belgian side, they are desperate to finally break through and reach a World Cup final for the first time in federation history. After falling in two previous semifinals, The Red Devils view this tournament as a definitive “last dance” for golden-generation icons like Kevin De Bruyne.

On the other side, Salah is out to prove that Egypt are finally equipped to handle the rigors of the world stage. The Pharaohs are eager to wipe away the bitter memories of Russia 2018, where a disappointing, winless performance resulted in a swift group-stage exit.

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With the broadcast schedule, live stream options, TV channels, and kickoff times already locked in for this blockbuster matchup, the final pre-match logistics have also fallen into place, including the official kit assignments and the refereeing crew for this highly anticipated showdown.

All set in Seattle. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/NwA7q2n31R — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 15, 2026

Confirmed lineups for Belgium and Egypt

Belgium enter the opener remarkably healthy, dealing with just a single injury absence as Sporting CP defender Zeno Debast remains sidelined with a leg injury. Here is the confirmed starting XI for Belgium:

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Belgium’s starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, Charles De Ketelaere.

Conversely, Egypt’s roster are completely intact with no major fitness concerns. Spearheaded by Salah, the Pharaohs confirmed the following starting lineup against Belgium:

Egypt’s starting XI: Mostafa Shoubir; Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fatouh; Eman Ashour, Mostafa Zico, Hamdy Fathy, Mohanad Lashin, Marawan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

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Why are Egypt not playing in red?

In accordance with strict FIFA protocols ahead of the 2026 World Cup, kit matchups for both squads—alongside the colors worn by match officials and goalkeepers—were meticulously pre-selected to prevent any broadcast or on-field color clashes.

Belgium will wear their traditional primary red jersey paired with black shorts and socks, forcing Egypt to pivot to an all-white secondary strip. This arrangement is strictly dictated by the tournament schedule, which designates Egypt as the technical “away” team for this matchup despite it being held at a neutral venue.

Belgium and Egypt’s uniforms for the opener.

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Confirmed referees for Belgium and Egypt

A heavily Brazilian officiating crew, led by head referee Ramon Abatti Abel, has been assigned to manage the high-stakes clash between Belgium and Egypt. Here is the complete refereeing assignment for this matchup: