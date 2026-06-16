Lionel Messi leaves Argentina coach Scaloni speechless after World Cup hat-trick vs Algeria

Lionel Messi celebrated his historic 200th international appearance for Argentina in the most spectacular way imaginable, netting a stunning hat-trick in their thrilling 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 World Cup debut at Kansas City Stadium.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was left completely awestruck following his captain’s masterclass, praising his timeless brilliance: “Speechless. He has been doing this for 20 years; we have to enjoy him for what he transmits to the entire world, it’s incredible. We are going to fight match after match.”

Following this historic display, Lionel Messi has tied Miroslav Klose as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals. With at least two group-stage matches remaining, he has a prime opportunity to surpass the German legend and become the solo all-time World Cup top scorer.

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Rodrigo De Paul praises his captain

Rodrigo De Paul is not just Messi’s teammate; he is one of his biggest admirers. The dynamic midfielder spoke highly of the captain’s selflessness, emphasizing his focus on collective glory over individual accolades:

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

“He is an animal,” De Paul said after the Argentina‘s win about Messi. “What makes me happiest is that I feel he is truly enjoying it; he no longer feels that heavy burden he carried for so long. I think he’s enjoying it, and now he is completely focused on helping us.”

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An undisputed World Cup legend

Not only has Lionel Messi already lifted the iconic World Cup trophy, but his tournament goals speak volumes. Netting 16 goals across six separate editions proves his uncanny ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

While this will highly likely be Messi’s final World Cup before future stars like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland inevitably chase down his all-time World Cup scoring record, there is absolutely no doubt that the maestro has cemented his status as the greatest the sport has ever seen.