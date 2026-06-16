‘Messi is a madman’: Erling Haaland reacts to Argentine star’s World Cup hat-trick

What Erling Haaland did, Lionel Messi did better. After Messi's hat trick in Argentina's 2026 World Cup debut, Haaland had nothing but praise for the Argentine icon.

Erling Haaland made quite the impression in his first ever World Cup appearance. Unfortunately, Lionel Messi played just hours after and shocked the world with a hat trick to lead Argentina’s rout of Algeria in Group J of the 2026 World Cup.

After Messi put on a show at Kansas City Stadium, Haaland took to his social media with a simple message. The Norwegian star couldn’t have said it best. “Messi is a madman,” Haaland wrote on a Snapchat story.

Thanks to his hat trick, Messi tied Miroslav Klose’s goal record in World Cup history. As the 2026 World Cup is only just getting started for Argentina, it seems a matter of time before the Argentine legend takes sole possession of first place.

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As for Haaland, his brace in his World Cup debut is also a strong indicator of what he could achieve. Maybe one day, it will be Haaland who chases Messi and Klose’s record.

🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: “Messi is a madman”. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NyKUB1vIw6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

How did Messi fare in World Cup debut?

Although Haaland has dropped the ultimate praise for Messi, the respect between the two greats is a two-way street. Haaland has yet to record a hat trick in a World Cup match, but he is well on track to do so. If his first game is any indication, it may not take him long.

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Messi needed until his 27th World Cup appearance to score three goals in a single match. Haaland’s brace on his debut is something not even Messi achieved. As for Messi, he scored a goal in his first World Cup match (a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro), but he came on as a substitute. In his first World Cup start, he went goalless against the Netherlands.

For those wondering how Erling Haaland’s World Cup debut compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s debut in soccer’s biggest tournament, it’s safe to say the Norwegian has the upper hand. If sticking entirely to the 2026 World Cup, though, advantage Messi. Ronaldo will have the final say, however, when he takes on Uzbekistan with Portugal.