Messi earns 200th cap with Argentina in 2026 World Cup debut: Ronaldo’s numbers with Portugal

Lionel Messi reached a historic milestone of 200 international caps for Argentina at their 2026 World Cup debut, prompting soccer fans worldwide to wonder how Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary numbers with Portugal stack up.

After Argentina confirmed their starting lineup to face Algeria, it was official that Lionel Messi would reach a historic 200 caps with La Albiceleste, becoming the first Argentine player ever to hit this monumental milestone.

At the same time, Cristiano Ronaldo—who is always central to the “GOAT” conversation alongside Messi—boasts well over 200 matches for Portugal. The comparison of their international numbers remains absolutely incredible, with Ronaldo extending his men’s world record to 228 caps and 143 goals as the tournament gets underway.

Statistic Lionel Messi (Argentina) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) International Caps 200 228 International Goals 117 143 World Cup Tournaments 6 (2006–2026) 6 (2006–2026) Major International Trophies 3 (2x Copa América, 1x World Cup) 2 (1x Euros, 1x Nations League)

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Lionel Messi is the first player to play in six World Cups

Technically, Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa shares the rare distinction of being selected for six World Cup squads alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Argentine icon is the first of the trio to actually step onto the pitch and play in six different editions

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts prior to the international friendly.

When Mexico made their tournament debut against South Africa on June 11, Ochoa remained on the bench. While the veteran goalkeeper has been part of Mexico’s World Cup roster six times, he has only seen actual game time in three of those tournaments.

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Due to the tournament’s opening schedule, Messi officially becomes the first-ever player to physically feature in six World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to follow closely as the second when Portugal opens its campaign against the DR Congo on June 17.

One last ride for Messi

Lionel Messi has stated on multiple occasions that this will likely be his final World Cup. By the time the 2030 tournament arrives, he will be 42 years old and will turn 43 during the competition. While a future appearance isn’t entirely impossible, the captain has previously indicated that he does not plan to play beyond 2028.

Depending on the ultimate outcome of Argentina’s 2026 campaign, Messi may choose to retire from international soccer at its conclusion. At the club level, however, he remains under contract with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami through 2028.