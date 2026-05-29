Gavi predicts 2026 World Cup final results, naming Ecuador as a dark horse and Lamine Yamal as Golden Ball winner

The 2026 World Cup is getting closer, and predictions regarding title contenders and potential surprise teams are already starting to gain traction. In this context, Spain midfielder Gavi highlighted Ecuador as one of the teams that could spring a surprise in the upcoming World Cup, and he made a prediction for his teammate Lamine Yamal as the winner of the individual award.

Gavi participated in a dynamic organized by streamer Ibai Llanos, where he made his predictions for the 2026 World Cup. Among the questions were the potential champion, the top scorer of the tournament, the breakout player, and the surprise team. When the moment came to choose the surprise team, Gavi did not hesitate to mention Ecuador.

“As a surprise team, I am going to tell you Ecuador. They have good players,” Gavi argued to support his answer. And one of those questions was also for the best player of the tournament, where he chose Lamine Yamal without hesitation.

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Gavi’s complete prediction

Gavi‘s answers are not far-fetched at all, as they are responses that an average soccer fan would give, and while the pick of Lamine Yamal certainly gives people plenty to talk about due to him being so young, he is undisputedly one of the best players in the world, accompanied by a great national team.

Willian Pacho of Ecuador.

Gavi’s complete prediction list:

Winner: Spain

Runner-up: Portugal

Surprise team: Ecuador

Top scorer: Mikel Oyarzabal

Breakout player: Joao Felix

Best veteran player: Neymar Jr

Best player: Lamine Yamal

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The numbers in Gavi’s career

It is worth remembering that Gavi remains one of those young talents at 21-years-old. His talent quickly caught the attention of several major clubs in Spain, until he entered La Masia, the youth academy of FC Barcelona, in 2015. He debuted with the first team in 2021, when he was just 17 years old, and since then, he has established himself as an important piece for the Catalan squad.

With Barcelona, he records 166 matches, 10 goals, and 16 assists, and he has conquered important titles at the club level, which are: three LaLiga titles, three Spanish Super Cups, and one Copa del Rey.

With Spain, he has accumulated 28 matches with five goals, participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where he did not have a standout performance, and the 2023 UEFA Nations League title.