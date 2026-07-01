Matt Freese’s profile: Who is the USA goalkeeper? Height, age, and more

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese has cemented his role in the national team pool, bringing crucial big-match pedigree to the squad after representing the USA on major international stages, including the World Cup.

The USMNT is riding a massive wave of fan enthusiasm, fueled by a new wave of talent electrifying supporters on the international stage. At the forefront of that movement is goalkeeper Matt Freese, who has quickly carved out a vital role within the national team pool.

Freese’s professional journey began at age 20 with the Philadelphia Union, the club that gave him his first shot at the pro ranks. Making his MLS debut in April 2019, Freese flashed the raw potential that would eventually launch his international career.

Since those early days in Philly, Freese has transitioned into a key piece for the USMNT. Driven to leave a lasting legacy on the program, he has openly modeled his game and work ethic after USMNT legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard.

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How old is Matt Freese?

Born on September 2, 1998, the 27-year-old Freese has already racked up 17 caps for the USMNT, a testament to his rapid ascent and long-term potential as a cornerstone of the American defense.

Matt Freese #24 of the United States inspects the pitch.

Across those 17 international appearances, Freese has locked down four clean sheets across a mix of high-stakes friendlies and official tournaments. If he maintains his current trajectory, he projects as a fixture in the U.S. net for years to come.

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How tall is Matt Freese?

Standing 6-foot-3 (191 meters), Freese possesses the ideal frame for a modern goalkeeper. His commanding aerial presence and expansive wingspan allow him to confidently claim high crosses and control his penalty box during set pieces and corner kicks.

While imposing, Freese isn’t the tallest keeper to ever don the crest. That distinction belongs to Ian Feuer, who stands at a towering 6-foot-6. Feuer earned his lone senior cap for the United States on March 18, 1992, in a 3-1 international friendly loss to Morocco in Casablanca.

Where does Matt Freese play?

Freese currently features for New York City FC in MLS. NYCFC marks the second stop of his MLS career following a four-season stint with the Philadelphia Union, where he initially broke into the professional ranks.

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Since moving to the Big Apple in 2023, Freese has established himself as one of the league’s elite shot-stoppers. While a major club trophy has eluded him so far, his spectacular club form is precisely what caught the eye of the national team scouts.

When did Matt Freese make his USMNT debut?

Freese earned his official senior international debut on June 7, 2025, playing all 90 minutes under manager Mauricio Pochettino in an international friendly against Turkiye.

Though he couldn’t secure a shutout in his debut—with the Turkish side capitalizing twice to hand the U.S. a tight 2-1 loss—Freese’s performance earned Pochettino’s trust, cementing him as a reliable option in the USMNT goaltending rotation.

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Matt Freese’s career highlights

While still chasing his first major team silverware at the club or international level, Freese has accumulated an impressive list of individual accolades in MLS and on the international stage: