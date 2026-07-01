Folarin Balogun’s profile: Who is the United States national team’s striker? Age, height, career and more

From Arsenal's academy to leading the line for the United States national team, Folarin Balogun has emerged as one of American soccer's brightest stars. Here's a closer look at his journey, club career and rise.

Folarin Balogun is one of the United States men’s national team‘s starting strikers, bringing pace, clinical finishing and European experience to Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad after making the switch from England in 2023.

Born in NYC and raised in England, the forward has quickly become an important piece of the USMNT attack thanks to his eye for goal and ability to lead the line against top international competition, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He developed through Arsenal‘s renowned academy before enjoying a breakout campaign on loan at Stade de Reims, where his scoring exploits in Ligue 1 attracted widespread attention across Europe.

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How old is Folarin Balogun?

Folarin Balogun is 24 years old. He was born on July 3, 2001, in New York City, before moving to England as an infant, where he spent most of his childhood and developed as a soccer player.

Folarin Balogun during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Although he represented England at several youth levels, he remained eligible to play for the U.S. because of his birthplace. In 2023, after receiving FIFA approval to change his sporting nationality, he officially committed to the USMNT.

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How tall is Folarin Balogun?

Folarin Balogun stands 1.78 meters (5 feet 10 inches) tall. While he is not the tallest center forward, he makes up for it with exceptional pace, intelligent movement, and sharp finishing inside the penalty area.

He is known for stretching opposing defenses with well-timed runs behind the back line and his ability to create separation in one-on-one situations. His athleticism has made him one of the most dangerous young strikers.

When did Folarin Balogun make his USMNT debut?

Folarin Balogun made his USMNT debut on June 15, 2023. He started in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Mexico, just weeks after completing his one-time switch from England to the United States.

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His first goal for the United States came only three days later, on June 18, 2023, when he scored against Canada in the Nations League Final. He helped the USMNT lift the trophy in what was an impressive start to his international career.

Since then, he has become the team’s preferred No. 9 thanks to his finishing ability, movement off the ball and experience playing in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Which club does Folarin Balogun play for?

Folarin Balogun plays for AS Monaco in France’s Ligue 1. He joined the club from Arsenal in August 2023 after a breakout season on loan with Stade de Reims.

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Monaco invested heavily in him after he scored 21 Ligue 1 goals during the 2022-23 campaign with Reims, making him one of the most sought-after young strikers. Since arriving in the Principality, he has continued to play a big role.

Folarin Balogun inspects the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Folarin Balogun’s career standout moments

Developing through Arsenal’s academy: Balogun joined Arsenal’s youth system as a child and became one of the club’s highest-rated academy prospects. He made his senior debut in 2020 after consistently impressing at youth level.

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Breakout season with Stade de Reims (2022-23): During his loan spell at Reims, Balogun exploded onto the European scene by scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 37 appearances, finishing among the league’s top scorers. His performances established him as one of Europe’s best young strikers.

Completing a permanent move to AS Monaco: In August 2023, Monaco signed Balogun on a long-term deal following his outstanding campaign in France. The transfer represented one of the biggest moves involving an American international in recent years.

Choosing the United States over England: One of the defining moments of Balogun’s career came in 2023, when FIFA approved his one-time switch from England to the United States. The decision gave the USMNT a proven European striker ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle.

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Scoring in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final: Just days after making his international debut, Balogun scored against Canada in the Nations League Final, helping the United States win the tournament and immediately proving his value to the national team.