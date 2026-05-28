Javier Aguirre encourages Mexico to dream ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexico will host a World Cup for the third time, and for manager Javier Aguirre, it's a golden opportunity for the Tri to make a statement.

While the overall sentiment surrounding the Mexico national team is not great, manager Javier Aguirre is dreaming about doing stuff never done before for the Tri. He basically said the sky is the limit.

Speaking to Mexican legend Cuauthemoc Blanco, Aguirre said, “When I saw the calendar, I thought ‘it’s right there for the taking, can’t let it slip away.’ That’s what I’m telling my players. England were champions at home and never again. Playing at home is priceless.”

Now, comparing Mexico, whose best result ever in a World Cup is the quarterfinals stage, to England, the nation were soccer was invented, it’s a huge stretch. Not only that, but Mexico have been the hosts before, and they haven’t won it. Still, for the manager, the confidence is sky-high.

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Are Mexico good under Javier Aguirre?

Since getting appointed in 2024, Aguirre has managed 27 games, won 15, eight draws, and four losses. That’s an average of 1.96 points per matches. It’s not that inspiring for the host nation to be quite honest.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) is ready 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/g873HnQXzV — Eiza🫠 (@Eiza_zzn) May 28, 2026

Mexico haven’t reached the quarterfinals since 1986, but their roof have been the Round of 16. Since the 82′ World Cup, Mexico always make it out of the Group Stage. Luck haven’t been by their side.

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Mexico’s Group Stage calendar for 2026 World Cup

Mexico will play at home during the Group Stage of the 2026 World Cup, including the inaugural game of the tournament. Hence, all eyes will be on them from the get-go:

– June 11: vs. South Africa (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City)

– June 18: vs. South Korea (Estadio Akron, Guadalajara)

– June 24: vs. Czechia (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City)