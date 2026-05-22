Mexico vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an International friendly match on May 22, 2026

Mexico will face Ghana at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Both rivals are preparing for the World Cup which will take place in a few days. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs Ghana Tournament Friendly Date Friday, May 22, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Fubo, ViX

How to watch Mexico vs Ghana in the USA

Fans hoping to watch this highly anticipated matchup live will have several viewing choices at their disposal. Streaming coverage will be offered through DirecTV Stream, Fubo and ViX, allowing supporters to follow the action across a variety of compatible devices from almost anywhere.

For viewers who prefer traditional television broadcasts, the game will also be available live on Univision, TUDN and FOX Deportes, making sure fans can catch every moment of this marquee showdown.

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Can I watch Mexico vs Ghana for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream this must-watch matchup live on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each platform carrying the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

Fans wanting to watch without paying immediately can also use the 5-days free trials offered by both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, making it possible to catch the action live at no cost in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup rapidly approaching, national teams are ramping up preparations and sharpening their rosters ahead of what promises to be one of the most competitive tournaments in recent memory.

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Co-host Mexico continue their push to build momentum, and El Tri will get another major test against Ghana, a squad that has steadily re-emerged as a dangerous force on the international stage.

The Black Stars are still chasing the level they reached during their memorable run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when they came within inches of a semifinal berth, and they view this matchup as another key step in proving they can deliver far more in 2026 than they did at Qatar 2022.

Felix Afena-Gyan of Ghana – Harry Murphy/Getty Images

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Mexico vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3): Rangel; Sánchez, Reyes, Montes, Gallardo; Gutiérrez, Álvarez, Mora; Alvarado, González, Vega.

Ghana (4-1-4-1): Asare; Oppong, Simpson, Dacosta, Yegbe; Agyei; Rak-Sakyi, Ashimeru, Adams, Afena-Gyan; Afriye.

What time is the Mexico vs Ghana match?

The match kicks off today, May 22, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM