Mexico vs England: El Tri HC Javier Aguirre furious over possible kickoff time change in 2026 World Cup

Javier Aguirre has voiced his frustration over reports that FIFA could move Mexico's Round of 32 showdown with England to an earlier kickoff.

Mexico’s head coach Javier Aguirre has publicly expressed his frustration over reports that FIFA could change the kickoff time for El Tri’s highly anticipated Round of 32 match against England at the 2026 World Cup.

The blockbuster showdown remains scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at Estadio Azteca after Mexico defeated Ecuador in the Round of 32, while England advanced by overcoming DR Congo. However, widespread reports have suggested FIFA is considering moving the match from its original 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff to an earlier 2:00 p.m. ET start because of the risk of electrical storms later in the evening.

At this stage, the change has not been officially confirmed by FIFA. Nevertheless, Aguirre made it clear that he is unhappy with the possibility during an exclusive interview with Radio Formula.

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Mexico vs England: Javier Aguirre reacts to the possible kickoff time change

Javier Aguirre did not hide his disappointment when asked about the reports. He emphasized that changing the kickoff time (6 p.m. local time) would affect every aspect of the team’s preparation, from meals and recovery sessions to sleep schedules and pre-match routines.

“They informed me here, and I don’t agree with it. Nobody asked for my opinion, but it is what it is. FIFA is in charge, and all we can do is accept it. They never consulted me. I want the match at 6 p.m. It’s my home, it’s my preferred kickoff time, and it’s the way I like things. We have to adjust our meals, our naps, our sleep schedule, our recovery sessions—everything. It may sound like a small thing, but it isn’t. It’s actually very important. I can understand the reasons and the arguments, but nobody asked me.”

Aguirre expanded on the impact such a decision would have on the national team’s preparations, insisting it is far more significant than many people realize. Despite his criticism, Aguirre stressed that Mexico will respect whatever decision FIFA ultimately makes and that the team’s objective remains unchanged: winning and advancing to the next round.

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“I’m pissed off. This is like a punch to the stomach. You have to change everything. The entire plan has to change. I don’t agree with it. FIFA makes the decisions, and I’ll respect them. There’s nothing more to say. No excuses. We have to play and we have to win. I don’t see any advantage. None.”

Will FIFA change kickoff time for Mexico vs England?

No. Although early reports indicated FIFA was evaluating a possible schedule adjustment because forecasts suggest a high probability of electrical storms during the originally planned evening kickoff, both teams expressed they were against the decision and FIFA reportedly won’t change the kickoff time.

According to those initial reports, moving the match to the afternoon would have reduced the risk of weather-related delays while improving safety for players, coaches, match officials, media members, and supporters.

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For now, however, FIFA has not officially announced any change, meaning Mexico and England remain scheduled to play on Sunday, July 5, with fans awaiting final confirmation of the kickoff time. Everything points to the match kicking off at 6:00 p.m. local time, as originally scheduled.