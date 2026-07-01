When and where are Mexico vs England playing in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Mexico and England meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium, with El Tri coming off a 2–0 win over Ecuador and the Three Lions advancing after a 2–1 victory against Congo.

Mexico and England are set to meet in one of the marquee matchups of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after both nations earned dramatic victories in the knockout stage. Their showdown will take place on July 5 at Mexico City Stadium (Azteca Stadium), where a place in the quarterfinals will be on the line.

Mexico advanced with an impressive 2-0 victory over Ecuador at the Azteca Stadium. Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a powerful solo run, while Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead nine minutes later to seal a dominant performance for Javier Aguirre’s side in front of its home supporters.

England also booked their place in the next round after defeating the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-1. After conceding an early goal to Brian Cipenga, the Three Lions rallied behind captain Harry Kane, who scored twice—including the winner in the 86th minute—to complete the comeback. The 2026 World Cup bracket was updated with England’s path to a potential final.

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Why is the venue significant?

Mexico City Stadium has proven to be one of the toughest places for visiting teams during the 2026 World Cup. Mexico have thrived in front of their passionate fans, turning the iconic stadium into a major factor in its success.

Harry Kane #9 of England and teammates stand for the national anthem. Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

England will now face the challenge of playing one of the tournament favorites on their home field, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated Round of 16 matches of the competition.

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