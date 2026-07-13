Mikel Oyarzabal’s profile: Who is Spain’s forward? Age, height, partner, jersey number, career and more

Mikel Oyarzabal has become one of Spain's most important forwards thanks to his performances for Real Sociedad and the national team. His career, personal life and rise to international prominence continue to draw attention.

Mikel Oyarzabal has spent his entire professional career with Real Sociedad, but his performances for Spain have turned him into one of the national team’s most influential attacking players, especially during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Known for his composure, leadership and ability to deliver in decisive moments, the forward has become a key figure under head coach Luis de la Fuente after scoring the winning goal in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

He combines technical quality with tactical intelligence, allowing him to play across the front line while captaining his boyhood club. He is one of the most consistent forwards, despite never leaving the Basque side during his career.

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How old is Mikel Oyarzabal?

Mikel Oyarzabal is 29 years old. He was born on April 21, 1997, in Eibar, Spain, and has become one of the country’s most experienced attacking players despite spending his entire senior career with Real Sociedad.

Mikel Oyarzabal speaks with the press during the Press Conference (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

He joined Real Sociedad’s academy as a teenager after beginning his youth career with SD Eibar. He made his first-team debut at just 18 years old and quickly established himself as one of LaLiga‘s brightest young talents.

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His experience has made him a key figure for Spain in major international tournaments. After missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of a serious knee injury, he returned to score the winning goal in the UEFA Euro 2024 final.

How tall is Mikel Oyarzabal?

Mikel Oyarzabal is 5-foot-11 (181 cm) tall. Although he is not known for overwhelming physicality, his height complements his intelligent movement, aerial ability and versatility across the attacking line.

A left-footed forward, he is capable of playing as a center forward, left winger or second striker. Rather than relying on speed alone, he stands out for his positioning, technical quality, finishing and decision-making in the final third.

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What is Mikel Oyarzabal’s jersey number?

Mikel Oyarzabal wears the No. 10 jersey for Real Sociedad, a number that reflects his importance as the club’s captain and creative leader.

For the Spanish national team, however, he typically wears No. 21, as squad numbers are assigned differently during international competitions. Throughout his career, that number has accompanied many of his biggest moments.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s family: Does he have a partner?

Mikel Oyarzabal is in a long-term relationship with Ainhoa Larrauri. The couple has kept their personal life largely out of the spotlight despite his growing popularity as one of Spain’s biggest soccer stars.

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They welcomed their first child in 2023, and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup he revealed they were expecting their second child by celebrating a goal with the ball tucked under his jersey, a tribute that quickly went viral.

Despite his success on the field, he has consistently prioritized a quiet family life in the Basque Country, where he continues to live while representing both Real Sociedad and Spain.

Which club does Mikel Oyarzabal play for?

Mikel Oyarzabal plays for Real Sociedad, the only professional club he has represented during his senior career. He joined the organization’s academy in 2011 and made his first-team debut in October 2015.

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He has become one of the club’s greatest modern legends. He was named captain at a young age and has remained loyal despite reported interest from several European giants, repeatedly expressing his commitment to Real Sociedad.

Among his biggest club achievements was scoring the winning penalty in the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final, which ended Real Sociedad’s 34-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

When did Mikel Oyarzabal make his Spain debut?

Mikel Oyarzabal made his senior Spain debut on May 29, 2016, in a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was only 19 years old when he earned his first cap for La Roja.

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Mikel Oyarzabal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Since then, he has represented Spain in multiple UEFA Nations League campaigns, UEFA European Championships and the FIFA World Cup. His international career reached a new level after UEFA Euro 2024, where he scored the winning goal in the final against England to help Spain lift the trophy.

Following that success, he became one of Luis de la Fuente’s most trusted attacking players, arriving at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in outstanding form after an impressive scoring streak with the national team.

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Mikel Oyarzabal’s career highlights

Made his Real Sociedad first-team debut (2015): Oyarzabal debuted for the Basque club on October 25, 2015, against Levante at just 18 years old. Within months, he had earned a regular place in the starting lineup and quickly became one of LaLiga’s brightest young prospects.

Became Real Sociedad’s captain: After progressing through the club’s academy, Oyarzabal was named captain and developed into the face of the franchise. He has spent his entire professional career with Real Sociedad, becoming one of the club’s all-time appearance leaders and top scorers.

Won the 2019-20 Copa del Rey: Oyarzabal scored the winning penalty against Athletic Club in the delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final, ending Real Sociedad’s 34-year wait for a major domestic trophy. The goal secured one of the most memorable victories in the club’s history.

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Overcame a serious ACL injury: In 2022, he suffered a torn ACL that sidelined him for several months and forced him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His successful recovery became one of the defining moments of his career, allowing him to return stronger than ever.

Scored the winning goal in the UEFA Euro 2024 final: Oyarzabal cemented his place in Spanish soccer history by scoring the 86th-minute winner against England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final, giving Spain a record fourth European Championship title.

Became Spain’s leading striker ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Following Euro 2024, Oyarzabal entered the best scoring stretch of his international career, earning Luis de la Fuente’s trust as Spain’s first-choice center forward. FIFA described him as Spain’s “silent assassin” thanks to his outstanding goal-scoring form.

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