France vs Spain: Predicted lineups with Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal at 2026 World Cup

France with Kylian Mbappe and Spain with Lamine Yamal will battle for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

Everything is ready for one of the biggest events of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With Kylian Mbappe leading the way, France will play another semifinal, and standing in their way will be Spain and Lamine Yamal, as they battle head-to-head for a place in the grand final.

Mike Maignan on one side and Unai Simon on the other will look to become impenetrable walls as they try to help their teams reach the final. Of course, both sides boast plenty of attacking firepower, with some of their players still in the race for the Golden Boot.

Confidence is high in the French camp, something that could prove crucial from a mental standpoint. Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to deliver a top performance to defeat Les Bleus and take another step toward winning their second World Cup title.

Advertisement

France’s potential lineup

France have made very few changes to their lineup throughout the World Cup. Even so, Didier Deschamps still has one decision to make between Manu Kone and Aurelien Tchouameni. These are the 11 players expected to start at Dallas Stadium.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, inspects the pitch.

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele; Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe (C).

Advertisement

Spain’s predicted starting XI

Luis de la Fuente is ready to go to battle with his squad. These are the 11 players he is expected to field from the start for La Roja:

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (C), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Omo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Dani Olmo #10 of Spain.

Advertisement

All or nothing for a place in the Final

Spain and France are determined to become one of the two teams that will be playing in New York next Sunday. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to kick off at 3 PM ET, with the winner facing either Argentina or England, who will battle it out on Wednesday in Atlanta.