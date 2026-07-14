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France vs Spain LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup semifinal

France face Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinal. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off, and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Kylian Mbappe of France and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Kevin C. Cox/Carl Recine /Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

France and Spain meet this Tuesday, July 14, in the first semifinal of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both are one win away from the final, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal between Argentina and England in the battle for the biggest prize in international soccer.

France have been one of the tournament’s most dominant teams, winning all six of their matches while leading the World Cup in goals scored. Didier Deschamps’ side has also kept three straight clean sheets heading into the semifinals, with Kylian Mbappe continuing to shine as one of their biggest stars.

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Spain have also impressed throughout the tournament after recovering from their surprising opening draw against Cape Verde. They have controlled possession in most of their matches, conceded just one goal in six games, and built their success on a disciplined defense and territorial dominance, while Lamine Yamal has provided the attacking spark in crucial moments.

Tonight's venue

Today's 2026 World Cup semifinal will be played at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The venue, known as AT&T Stadium outside FIFA events, has hosted multiple matches throughout the tournament.

Dallas Stadium has an official FIFA World Cup capacity of 70,649 spectators and will welcome a full-capacity crowd of more than 70,000 fans. The tournament has consistently filled stadiums, with FIFA reporting a seat occupancy rate of 99.7%.

Why isn't Desire Doue starting today?

Desire Doue is not in France's starting lineup for the 2026 World Cup semifinal because of a tactical decision by Didier Deschamps, who opted to start Bradley Barcola instead.

Although Doue started France's quarterfinal victory over Morocco, his absence from the starting XI is purely a tactical choice by Deschamps.

Why are Gavi and Nico Williams not starting today?

Neither Gavi nor Nico Williams are in Spain's starting lineup for the 2026 World Cup semifinal, with both absences coming down to Luis de la Fuente's tactical decisions.

Nico Williams has fully recovered from the thigh and groin injury he suffered during the group stage against Uruguay, but De la Fuente opted to leave the Athletic Club winger on the bench for the semifinal despite being available for selection.

As for Gavi, his absence is also a tactical choice by De la Fuente. Since Spain's opening match of the tournament, the midfielder has remained on the bench as the head coach has continued with the same lineup.

Tonight's referees

Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton will be the primary official for the 2026 World Cup semifinal, becoming the first referee from his country to take charge of a World Cup semifinal. Here is the full officiating crew:

  • Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador)
  • Assistant Referee 1: David Moran (El Salvador)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Antonio Pupiro (Nicaragua)
  • Fourth Referee: Gleen Nyberg (Sweden)
  • Fifth Referee: Mahbod Beigi (Sweden)
  • VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
  • AVAR: Dennis Higler (Netherlands)

France starting eleven

France have confirmed their starting lineup for the 2026 World Cup semifinal. They will line up as follows:

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele; Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappe (C).

Spain confirmed lineup

Spain have confirmed their starting lineup for the 2026 World Cup semifinal, with Luis de la Fuente making the surprise decision to leave Pedri on the bench. They will line up as follows:

Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (C), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Start time and how to watch

France vs Spain will get underway at 3:00 PM (PT: 12:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between France and Spain live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo.

France and Spain clash in 2026 World Cup semifinal

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup semifinal!

France face Spain at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the final on the line.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute coverage as France and Spain battle for a spot in the World Cup final.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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