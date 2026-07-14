France vs Spain LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup semifinal

France face Spain in the 2026 World Cup semifinal. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off, and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

France and Spain meet this Tuesday, July 14, in the first semifinal of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both are one win away from the final, where they will face the winner of the other semifinal between Argentina and England in the battle for the biggest prize in international soccer.

France have been one of the tournament’s most dominant teams, winning all six of their matches while leading the World Cup in goals scored. Didier Deschamps’ side has also kept three straight clean sheets heading into the semifinals, with Kylian Mbappe continuing to shine as one of their biggest stars.

Spain have also impressed throughout the tournament after recovering from their surprising opening draw against Cape Verde. They have controlled possession in most of their matches, conceded just one goal in six games, and built their success on a disciplined defense and territorial dominance, while Lamine Yamal has provided the attacking spark in crucial moments.