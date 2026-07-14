Why isn’t Nico Williams playing today for Spain vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Nico Williams won’t be in Spain’s starting XI for the 2026 World Cup clash with France, a notable absence as La Roja aim for a spot in the finals.

Spain face France today at Dallas Stadium with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the line. One of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff is Luis de la Fuente’s decision to leave Nico Williams out of the starting lineup, despite the Athletic Club winger having fully recovered from the injury that sidelined him earlier in the tournament.

With the referee against France confirmed, Spain have enjoyed an outstanding World Cup campaign, advancing to the semifinals after finishing first in Group H and eliminating Austria, Portugal, and Belgium in the knockout rounds. However, for this crucial showdown against France, De la Fuente has opted for a different tactical approach in attack. Pedri isn’t starting against France either.

Although Williams is no longer dealing with the thigh and groin injury he suffered during the group stage against Uruguay, Spain’s head coach has made a technical decision to begin the semifinal without him. The uniforms for France vs. Spain have also been confirmed.

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Could Nico Williams play later against France?

Yes. Williams is fully fit and available from the bench after making his return during Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Belgium. His appearance in that match confirmed he has recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the Round of 32 and Round of 16 victories over Austria and Portugal. Another big name who isn’t starting today is Gavi.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match. David Ramos/Getty Images

His speed, dribbling ability, and one-on-one quality make him one of Spain’s most dangerous attacking options if De la Fuente decides to change the game during the second half. Follow our live blog of France vs Spain today!

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With a place in the World Cup final at stake, and Lamine Yamal, who carries the belief that World Cup glory is possible, Williams remains one of the team’s strongest weapons despite not being part of the starting XI.