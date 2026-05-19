Neymar vows to fight for 2026 World Cup win with Brazil during emotional video call with Raphinha

Neymar was visibly emotional upon learning that Brazil’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti had named them to the final 2026 World Cup roster, immediately sharing the raw sentiment during a FaceTime call with international teammate Raphinha.

Few names elicit as much passion from Brazil‘s fan base as Neymar Jr. The Santos superstar was officially named to the squad by manager Carlo Ancelotti. Following the highly anticipated roster announcement from the Italian head coach, Neymar shared an emotional video call with teammate Raphinha, sending a clear message about their aspirations for the 2026 World Cup.

“We’re together, Rapha… we are going to win this!” a tearful Neymar told Raphinha shortly after the roster dropped. The raw emotion has injected a massive wave of optimism across Brazil, especially since the veteran forward was widely considered a long shot to make the final cut for the upcoming tournament.

Neymar also implored fans to mark his words, expressing unwavering confidence that the Brazilian squad can hoist the trophy if they remain united. “We will give it all. We need to bring it back to Brazil,” Neymar remarked during the call.

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As the Canarinha faithful celebrated the news, Ancelotti addressed the media to explain his decision to include the Santos icon in their final 26-man roster. Expectations are sky-high, as Brazil clearly did not hesitate to bring every ounce of elite, game-changing talent available to North America.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

Neymar’s form forced Ancelotti’s hand

While Neymar’s inclusion in the final 26-man World Cup roster drew some debate regarding his current match fitness, his sheer talent remains undeniable. He has proven to be an absolute lifeline for Santos, carrying the club despite their highly turbulent domestic campaign so far.

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While other notable stars like Joao Pedro were surprisingly snubbed from the final squad—leaving them with nothing but a consolation prize from Ancelotti—Neymar spent the year proving he is built for the big stage. Here is a look at his production with Santos this season:

Appearances: 15 (8 Brasileirão, 3 Copa Sudamericana, 2 Copa do Brasil, 2 Campeonato Paulista)

Goals: 6

Assists: 4

Yellow Cards: 7

Minutes Played: 1,265

Projected starting XI for Brazil at the World Cup

With Neymar pulling the strings in midfield, anticipation is building over what Brazil can accomplish in this North American-hosted tournament. The Verdeamarela are desperate to replicate their iconic 1994 run, the last time the World Cup was held in the United States, which culminated in a thrilling penalty-shootout victory over Italy.

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Here is how Brazil are projected to line up:

Alisson Becker; Wesley Franca, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Alex Sandro; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Endrick.