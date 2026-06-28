Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Vinicius Jr in exclusive World Cup list

At the 2026 World Cup, Vinicius Jr. joined not only Lionel Messi but also Cristiano Ronaldo in receiving a major recognition.

Vinicius Jr.’s performance representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup has been nothing short of outstanding. Having scored four goals so far, the Selecao forward has been named MVP in all three of his group-stage matches, a distinction he now shares only with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first to achieve this feat was Ronaldo, representing Portugal. It came during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where his team ultimately reached the Round of 16 before being eliminated by Spain.

Lionel Messi, who recently broke another record with his free-kick goal against Jordan, achieved the feat four years later at Brazil 2014. There, he led Argentina to the final, which unfortunately ended in a loss to Germany in extra time.

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Vinicius Jr., Brazil’s leader at this World Cup

Vinicius Jr. is having a sensational 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the offensive weight for Brazil and silencing his critics on the international stage. The Real Madrid star has already netted four goals in just three matches, finding the back of the net in every single group stage game to match legends like Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

Vinicius Jr. of Brazil

He opened his tournament tally with the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Morocco, added another in a clinical 3-0 victory over Haiti, and capped off a brilliant group phase with a stunning brace in the 3-0 triumph against Scotland.

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What’s next for Vini Jr. and Brazil?

Brazil will play their Round of 32 match against Japan in Houston, in a game scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. There, Vinicius Jr. will look to score once again and close even more the gap with Lionel Messi, the current top scorer of the tournament.

The Argentine No. 10 has scored six goals so far, while the Brazilian has netted four. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is outside the top five with just two goals to his name.