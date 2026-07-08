⁠Norway vs England: Head-to-head record in World Cup history

Anticipation is sky-high for the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash between Norway and England, prompting both fanbases to look back at the rich historical matchups that have defined this European rivalry.

Both Norway and England are gearing up for a high-stakes blockbuster clash in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, mirroring the raw intensity of their passionate fanbases who have packed stadiums across North America on this thrilling path toward football immortality.

The high-flying Norwegians aim to sustain their historic deep run with a monumental victory over the Three Lions. Both heavyweights were pushed to the absolute brink in grueling Round of 16 matchups, and each is determined to prove that booking a spot in the final eight was born of true grit rather than good fortune.

With the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal bracket finalized, both teams are fully aware of the treacherous road ahead. The winner of this European showdown will know their potential semifinal opponent soon enough, as global giants Argentina and tournament dark horses Switzerland battle for a spot on the same side of the bracket.

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As the date and venue are locked in for Norway and England, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for this do-or-die quarterfinal fixture. The margins will be razor-thin, knowing that one nation’s World Cup dream will violently collide with reality and end at the final whistle.

Everything you need to know about Norway ahead of the #ThreeLions’ @FIFAWorldCup quarter-final on Saturday ⤵️ — England (@England) July 8, 2026

Norway and England set for historic first World Cup meeting

Given Norway’s sparse World Cup history—with 2026 marking just their fourth appearance overall—the Nordic side has never crossed paths with England on international football’s grandest stage, making this quarterfinal a historic first-ever tournament meeting.

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Whether history serves as a good omen or not, Norway have the perfect opportunity to prove their clinical run is no fluke, positioning themselves as a terrifying, unexpected threat to hoist the legendary trophy.

Historical head-to-head outside the World Cup for Norway and England

While this marks their maiden World Cup voyage against one another, the two nations share plenty of history in qualifiers and friendlies. Here is the definitive all-time head-to-head record between England and Norway:

Total matches played: 12

England wins: 7

Norway wins: 2

Draws: 3

Goals scored by England: 28

Goals scored by Norway: 9

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