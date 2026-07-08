Norway vs England: How Erling Haaland, Harry Kane’s numbers at 2026 World Cup compare

Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane enter the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals among the tournament’s top scorers. Here’s how their numbers compare.

Norway and England meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals with two of the tournament’s most dangerous forwards leading the attack. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been decisive throughout the competition and will headline Saturday’s showdown at Miami Stadium.

Haaland enters the match with seven goals, while Kane has scored six, placing both among the leading scorers at the 2026 World Cup. Their finishing ability has played a central role in guiding their nations to the final eight.

With the quarterfinals bracket set and a semifinal berth at stake, the spotlight will once again fall on two of the world’s premier strikers as Norway seek the biggest victory in their World Cup history and England look to continue their pursuit of a second world title.

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How do Erling Haaland and Harry Kane compare beyond the goals?

Although both forwards have dominated in front of goal, they influence matches in very different ways. Haaland operates as a classic No. 9, using his pace, strength, and movement inside the penalty area to finish chances created by Norway’s midfield.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates with teammates. Al Bello/Getty Images

Kane, on the other hand, frequently drops deeper to connect England’s midfield and attack. In addition to scoring, the captain contributes to the buildup by creating space for teammates and distributing possession.

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How Norway and England reached the quarterfinals

Norway, coached by Ståle Solbakken, are enjoying the best FIFA World Cup campaign in the nation’s history. After finishing second in Group I with wins over Iraq and Senegal, Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32 before stunning Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, with Haaland scoring twice after goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland saved an early penalty.

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England, managed by Thomas Tuchel, topped their group after victories over Croatia and Panama and a draw with Ghana. The Three Lions then rallied to beat DR Congo 2-1 thanks to two late Kane goals before overcoming Mexico 3-2 despite playing nearly 40 minutes with 10 men following Jarell Quansah’s red card. Jude Bellingham scored twice in that victory, while Kane added the decisive penalty.