How many comeback wins have Lionel Messi, Argentina completed at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Argentina have endured a heart-stopping campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, keeping fans on the absolute edge of their seats with a series of dramatic, late-game comebacks.

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The road has been incredibly grueling for La Albiceleste, but led by Lionel Messi, the South Americans have successfully charged into the title match on the back of some epic, late-game comeback victories.

Throughout the 2026 tournament, Argentina has navigated two high-stakes knockout fixtures where it had to rally from behind to secure a victory. These hard-fought triumphs have repeatedly tested its resolve, demonstrating exactly why they are the reigning world champions.

Argentina’s first epic rally occurred against Egypt in the Round of 16, where it overcame a daunting 0–2 second-half deficit to capture a thrilling 3–2 win. Its second great escape unfolded against England in the semifinals, battling back from a 0–1 scoreline to snatch a dramatic 2–1 victory in the dying minutes of the match, where Lionel Messi once again was key.

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Argentina eyes back-to-back titles

In the storied history of the World Cup, Argentina belongs to a highly select group of nations that have lifted the iconic trophy. Now, La Albiceleste is determined to etch its name even deeper into soccer folklore by becoming the first country to capture consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil achieved the feat in 1962.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina.

It will be a monumental challenge. Spain boasts the most formidable defense of the 2026 tournament alongside a young, exceptionally hungry squad led by generational talent Lamine Yamal, who is widely regarded as the absolute future of world soccer.

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When analyzing individual tournament statistics, Lionel Messi holds the edge over Lamine Yamal in direct impact during this World Cup campaign. Their individual matchup promises a thrilling clash of eras on the grandest stage, with both nations playing for ultimate sporting immortality.

Spain is an inexperienced but dangerous side

The current Spanish squad features no remaining holdovers from its legendary 2010 World Cup-winning generation. While this roster lacks firsthand experience of playing in a senior World Cup final, it is a deeply gifted team packed with world-class stars capable of turning any match on its head.

Lamine Yamal stands out as its primary catalyst. The teenager is now set to go head-to-head with Lionel Messi in a battle of ultimate supremacy to see which iconic playmaker can prove more decisive for his country and carry his team to global glory.