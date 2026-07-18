France vs England LIVE: Declan Rice breaks the deadlock! (0-1) Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup third-place game

France and England are underway in the 2026 World Cup third-place game. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as we bring you all the key moments and real-time action from Hard Rock Stadium.

The 2026 World Cup is nearing its conclusion, and with the final between Argentina and Spain still to come, France and England are already battling in the third-place game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Didier Deschamps’ side and Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to finish their World Cup campaigns on a winning note.

France reached this stage after falling 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals. Les Bleus arrived as one of the favorites to win the tournament, powered by an attack featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. However, Spain proved too strong and booked their place in the final, leaving France to compete for third place.

England, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Argentina. Thomas Tuchel’s side were leading 1-0 until the 85th minute, but Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed a dramatic comeback to send England into the third-place game. Now, both teams will look to finish the 2026 World Cup with a win before the tournament concludes.