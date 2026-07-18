France vs England LIVE: Declan Rice breaks the deadlock! (0-1) Minute-by-minute updates of 2026 World Cup third-place game
France and England are underway in the 2026 World Cup third-place game. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as we bring you all the key moments and real-time action from Hard Rock Stadium.
The 2026 World Cup is nearing its conclusion, and with the final between Argentina and Spain still to come, France and England are already battling in the third-place game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Didier Deschamps’ side and Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to finish their World Cup campaigns on a winning note.
France reached this stage after falling 2-0 to Spain in the semifinals. Les Bleus arrived as one of the favorites to win the tournament, powered by an attack featuring Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. However, Spain proved too strong and booked their place in the final, leaving France to compete for third place.
England, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Argentina. Thomas Tuchel’s side were leading 1-0 until the 85th minute, but Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed a dramatic comeback to send England into the third-place game. Now, both teams will look to finish the 2026 World Cup with a win before the tournament concludes.
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17' - France look for a response (0-1)
France have taken control of possession after conceding the opening goal, but they are losing several balls in midfield. Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are finding more space and looking more involved in the attack, while England still have Bukayo Saka ready to hurt them on the counterattack.
12' - England have a goal ruled out for offside! (0-1)
England thought they had doubled their lead after a brilliant pass from Declan Rice sent Bukayo Saka through on goal. Saka burst past his defender, cut inside the box and finished into the net, but the flag went up for offside and the goal was immediately disallowed.
10' - France push for an equalizer (0-1)
France are looking to respond after England's opening goal, while England are trying to take advantage of the spaces left at the back. The match has opened up, with less pressure from both teams. France's latest chance came through Desire Doue, whose pass found Rayan Cherki, but his shot was comfortably saved.
4' - GOOOOOOAL FOR ENGLAND! (0-1)
England take the lead with a stunning goal from Declan Rice. The move started with a turnover in midfield, allowing Rice to drive forward through the center before unleashing a brilliant strike from outside the box into the far corner, giving Mike Maignan no chance. A spectacular finish puts England in front.
France and England are underway in the 2026 World Cup third place game at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are looking to end their World Cup campaigns on a high with a victory in Miami Gardens.
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France and England take the field for the pre match ceremony
France and England are now on the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium as the players line up for the national anthems and the pre match protocol before kickoff. Everything is set for the 2026 World Cup third place game to get underway.
Jules Kounde is not in France's starting lineup against England because of a technical decision by Didier Deschamps. The France manager has opted to rotate his squad for the 2026 World Cup third-place game, with Kounde available on the bench if needed.
Ousmane Dembele is also among the substitutes as part of Deschamps' rotation. After playing a key role throughout the tournament, the France coach has decided to manage his minutes, although he could still come on during the match.
William Saliba is not starting because of an injury, with Didier Deschamps deciding not to risk the defender in the third-place game. Dayot Upamecano, meanwhile, begins the match on the bench after the France manager opted for a different center-back pairing. Both players remain available if needed, although Saliba's involvement will depend on his fitness.
Why aren't Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford playing today?
Harry Kane is not in England's starting lineup against France because of a technical decision by Thomas Tuchel. England's captain is not dealing with an injury or suspension, as Tuchel has chosen to rest him after an intense 2026 World Cup campaign. Kane could still make an appearance later in the match.
Jude Bellingham is also on the bench as Tuchel looks to give more playing time to players who have seen fewer minutes during the tournament. The decision also helps manage Bellingham's workload after a demanding World Cup. Like Kane, he could come on during the game.
Jordan Pickford is not starting because Tuchel has decided to rest his first-choice goalkeeper for tactical reasons while also allowing his backup to gain valuable minutes. Pickford remains available and could feature if needed.
France starting XI
Didier Deschamps has made fewer changes for tonight's 2026 World Cup third-place game, with the biggest surprise being Ousmane Dembele starting on the bench. William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano will also begin the match among the substitutes.
France will line up as follows: Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix; Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki; Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue.
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.