Players born abroad representing Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup

More than half of Bosnia and Herzegovina's 2026 World Cup squad was born outside the country, with players hailing from Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and several other nations.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s squad for the 2026 World Cup is a reflection of the country’s unique history and widespread diaspora. Over the past several decades, many Bosnian families settled across Europe and beyond, leading to a national team that includes players born in a variety of countries.

That’s why more than half of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s roster features players who were born outside the country. Their birthplaces range from neighboring Balkan nations to countries such as Germany, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, and even the United States.

Despite being born abroad, all of these players have chosen to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina in the tournament as the nation competes in Group B alongside Switzerland, Canada, and Qatar.

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How many Bosnia and Herzegovina players were born abroad?

Bosnia and Herzegovina has 17 foreign-born players in its 2026 World Cup squad. The largest foreign-born contingent comes from Germany and Sweden, two countries that became home to many Bosnian families during and after the conflicts of the 1990s.

2026 World Cup: Which Bosnia and Herzegovina players were born abroad?

Several members of the squad were born in Sweden, including defender Dennis Hadzikadunic and midfielders Benjamin Tahirovic and Armin Gigovic. Sweden has become one of the most important sources of talent for the Bosnian national team in recent years.

Germany is represented by some of the squad’s most recognizable names. Sead Kolasinac, Dzenis Burnic, Ermedin Demirovic, and Kerim-Sam Alajbegovic were all born there before choosing to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina internationally.

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Austria-born players Amar Dedic and Ermin Mahmic are also part of the roster. Dedic, in particular, has emerged as one of the country’s most promising young players and is expected to play a significant role at the tournament.

The squad also includes Tarik Muharemovic and Arjan Malic, who were born in Slovenia. Midfielder Amir Hadziahmetovic was born in Denmark, while Ivan Basic was born in Croatia. Elsewhere, Samed Bazdar and Jovo Lukic were born in Serbia, while Haris Tabakovic was born in Switzerland.

One of the most unique stories belongs to Esmir Bajraktarevic, who was born in the United States before opting to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina. His inclusion demonstrates the increasingly global nature of the national team.

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Which players were born in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

The remaining members of the squad were born in Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj, Mladen Jurkas, Martin Zlomislic, Nihad Mujakic, Nikola Katic, Stjepan Radeljic, Ivan Sunjic, Amar Memic and striker Edin Dzeko.

Why does Bosnia and Herzegovina have so many foreign-born players?

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s large diaspora is the primary reason behind the number of foreign-born players in the squad. Many Bosnian families relocated throughout Europe during the 1990s, creating communities in countries such as Germany, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and Denmark.

Their children often developed in the academies of those nations while remaining eligible to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina through their family heritage. The result is a diverse and talented national team that combines players developed across Europe with those born and raised in Bosnia and Herzegovina.