Nikola Vasilj’s profile: Who is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s goalkeeper? Age, height, salary and more

Nikola Vasilj has emerged as one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's most dependable players, but there's much more to know beyond his performances in goal. Here's a closer look at the FC St. Pauli goalkeeper's profile.

Nikola Vasilj is the first-choice goalkeeper for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, a shot-stopper who has become a key figure thanks to his consistency, composure and strong performances in Germany.

At club level, he plays for FC St. Pauli, where he has been a long-term starter since joining the German side in 2021. His steady development in the Bundesliga system has helped solidify his status as one of the most dependable goalkeepers.

With the Bosnia and Herzegovina national soccer team — shown as BIH on the scoreboards — he has grown into a trusted option in goal for coach Sergej Barbarez, earning senior caps since 2021 and being regularly selected for major international fixtures, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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How old is Nikola Vasilj?

Nikola Vasilj is 30 years old, born on December 2, 1995, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The FC St. Pauli goalkeeper is currently in the prime years of his career, combining experience and consistency.

Nikola Vasilj before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

At 30, he has already built a solid international and club career across multiple European leagues, and his maturity has become a key factor in his role as a starting goalkeeper both in Germany and with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, which includes players born abroad.

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How tall is Nikola Vasilj?

Nikola Vasilj is 1.93 meters tall (approximately 6 feet 4 inches). His imposing height is one of his greatest strengths on the pitch. This physical presence grants him a significant advantage in aerial duels when intercepting crosses.

When did Nikola Vasilj make his debut for Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Nikola Vasilj made his senior debut for Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 27, 2021. He earned his first cap in a friendly match against Costa Rica after being called up for World Cup qualifying fixtures earlier that month.

Since then, he has become a regular member of the national team setup, accumulating over 20 international appearances and gradually establishing himself as a strong contender for the starting goalkeeper role.

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Which club does Nikola Vasilj play for?

Nikola Vasilj currently plays for FC St. Pauli. He joined the club in July 2021 after leaving Zorya Luhansk and has since developed into their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper. He has been praised for his shot-stopping ability.

He joined the historic German club as a free agent after a stint in Ukraine. Since arriving at the Hamburg-based side, he quickly established himself as the undisputed starting goalkeeper and signed a long-term contract extension.

Nikola Vasilj during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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What have been Nikola Vasilj’s standout moments in his career?

2026 FIFA World Cup debut: Vasilj reached the pinnacle of international soccer when he was named in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He made his tournament debut as the starting goalkeeper in their opening group-stage match against Canada on June 12, 2026, and later put in a brilliant performance to secure a 3–1 victory against Qatar.

100 appearances for the “Kiezkicker”: Showing remarkable consistency and reliability, Vasilj reached a major club milestone on September 15, 2024, when he played his 100th official match for FC St. Pauli in a Bundesliga fixture against FC Augsburg.

Flawless German debut (2021): Immediately after signing with FC St. Pauli as a free agent in the summer of 2021, he made an instant impact. In his very first official match on July 25, 2021, against Holstein Kiel, he delivered a commanding performance and kept a clean sheet, instantly winning over the fans.

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European and Cup experience with Zorya Luhansk (2019–2021): Before moving to Germany, Vasilj excelled in Ukraine. He earned the starting spot for Zorya Luhansk, gaining crucial UEFA Europa League experience and playing a vital role in leading the team all the way to the Ukrainian Cup Final in 2021.