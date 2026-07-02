Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister says 2026 World Cup will be ‘last dance’ for Portugal star

As if Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal haven’t had enough distractions in the 2026 World Cup, Katia Aveiro (Cristiano’s sister) raised the alarms ahead of the elimination game against Croatia in Toronto. According to the Portuguese star’s sister, Cristiano’s international career may last as long as Portugal stay alive in the World Cup.

“The info I have, from a reliable source, he could say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It won’t be today, but soon. I think this will be his last dance,” Katia Aveiro said in dialogue with SportTV.

Aveiro’s statement comes with poor timing and only adds to the mystery surrounding Ronaldo and Portugal. Moreover, it adds to the Lusos’ pressure. As if the team didn’t already feel they were playing for the future of the greatest player in Portugal’s history, the star’s sister’s statement would leave no room for doubt.

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Rumors around Ronaldo’s career

Being 41 years old, all signs suggest the 2026 World Cup will be the last Ronaldo plays for his national team. However, those assumptions have yet to come directly from Cristiano. Considering how he continues to defy Father Time, soccer fans across the globe shouldn’t put another World Cup appearance in 2030 past Ronaldo. It’s nearly impossible, but with Cristiano, that word takes on a different meaning.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Still, the buzz around Portugal’s legend is loud and impossible to miss. In fact, as Portugal take on Croatia in the Round of 32, in addition to what happens with a win, tie, or loss, many believe the game will mark the FIFA World Cup farewell of either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric.

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Cristiano’s sister is in the eye of the storm again

While a strong claim, Aveiro’s statement must be taken with a pinch of salt. Ronaldo’s sister is used to making waves on social media and drawing attention. Recently, she made her presence felt through a social media post in which she called out Cristiano’s teammates for a lack of effort and interest in winning during Portugal’s disappointing debut against DR Congo. Aveiro had also liked a post criticizing Bruno Fernandes.

Thus, although she could ultimately be proven right if Ronaldo indeed calls it a career after the 2026 World Cup, it’s still too early to tell, and the jury is still out. Until Cristiano announces a decision in his own words, nothing can be put to rest.

For the time being, Ronaldo remains active. He will be in Portugal’s starting lineup against Croatia, while players like Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix won’t be starting. All Ronaldo has time to worry about is reaching the quarterfinals, where Spain await their next opponent on the road to the 2026 World Cup.