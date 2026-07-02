Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s path to potential final in updated 2026 World Cup bracket

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal cleared their first hurdle after defeating Croatia, but they will face a tough bracket going forward in the 2026 World Cup.

Coming off their win over Croatia in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face Spain next in the Round of 16. Looking even further ahead, the road doesn’t get any easier for the Lusos, who have the country’s first World Cup title firmly in their sights.

Determined to surpass his best finish in a World Cup, Ronaldo is a man on a mission. Despite the rumors swirling around him and her sister saying the 2026 World Cup is Ronaldo’s “last dance”, the Portuguese star is laser-focused. Portugal will need him to stay that way as they gear up for the Round of 16 matchup against Spain at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).

Not just that, but Roberto Martinez and the team need Ronaldo to be sharp as ever going forward, as the locked 2026 World Cup bracket suggests there’s a rocky climb to the top for Portugal.

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Portugal’s path to the final

Up next, Portugal will take on Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup on July 6. If they prevail, the Lusos will take on Belgium or the United States in the quarterfinals, that game will be played at Los Angeles Stadium on July 10. The semifinals would be against one of France, Paraguay, Canada, or Morocco.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

As for the grand final of the 2026 World Cup, the options are wide-ranging. Portugal could meet with either one of Brazil, Norway, England, Mexico, Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Algeria, Switzerland, Colombia, or Ghana.

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Portugal’s dream road to final

Taking on Spain in the Round of 16, Portugal won’t only be facing their Iberian foes, but will also get a chance to avenge their elimination at the 2010 World Cup. Moreover, Ronaldo will go head to head with new-generation star Lamine Yamal and the reigning UEFA Euro champions.

Going down the rabbit hole of knockout-stage matchups filled with storylines, Portugal could face Belgium (Roberto Martinez’s former team) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, a matchup with France would be the clear-cut favorite. However, facing Morocco would give Ronaldo and the Lusos a shot at revenge, as the Atlas Lions eliminated them from the 2022 World Cup.

In the final, it could be Lionel Messi’s Argentina, perhaps finally settling the debate over the greatest player of their generation.