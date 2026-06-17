Lionel Messi ‘very proud’ of Argentina teammates after sensational start to 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi commented on the pride he felt for his teammates in Argentina after an incredible debut in the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina secured a great 3-0 victory against Algeriawith a hat-trick from Lionel Messi that left him tied for the record of the all-time top scorer of the World Cup alongside Miroslav Klose, but beyond that, it is a result that puts Argentina on track to defend the title.

Messi, who already made it clear that it was a beautiful moment that he experienced, also thanked his teammates in a post on his social media. “Happy with the beginning, grateful for the affection, and very proud to see this group compete again like they have been doing all these years.“

With his performance, Messi left Lionel Scaloni speechless because of everything he means and what he generates. Furthermore, it was a performance that even moved Messi himself, who cried after one of his goals and explained the reason why.

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Messi speaks about how he prepared for the 2026 World Cup

The presence of Messi in the 2026 World Cup was an enigma for a time, whether due to his age or physical condition, but never due to his talent or importance in the team. In the end, as we already know, he was called up and is already writing what could be a beautiful story.

Messi revealed to the press, including Bolavip, how he prepared for this moment: “I tried to prepare myself as best as possible, like always. Trying to be ready physically, mentally, and I’m happy with how everything turned out. Honestly, as I said, besides that I’m playing for Inter, I never stopped competing or pushing myself, it’s how I am, it’s how I live, and what helped me achieve everything I achieved…” Below you can see the complete words of Messi.

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Lionel Messi spoke to the media after another historic performance pic.twitter.com/ebfKCEeWXr — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) June 17, 2026

What is next for Messi and Argentina

Argentina have one foot inside the next stage of the competition in a group that at first glance is more than accessible, and where on paper they already defeated their most complicated rival, which was Algeria. Messi and Argentina have two matches ahead of them, and they are the following for Group J:

Argentina vs. Austria – Mon June 22 — Dallas

Jordan vs. Argentina – Sat June 27 — Dallas