Why do Netherlands wear orange at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Netherlands are always linked with orange, not because of their flag but due to the uniform of the national team, and the question arises: Why do they wear orange in the 2026 World Cup?

Every time a national squad event approaches, the same questions always arise regarding the origins and meanings of the kits, and this edition of the 2026 World Cup is no exception with the Netherlands.

The Netherlands wear orange due to their historical connection with the House of Orange-Nassau, the Dutch royal family. This relationship dates back to Guillermo de Orange (Guillermo Taciturno), who led the Dutch revolt against Spanish rule in the 16th century, a conflict known as the Eighty Years’ War, which utilized the color orange on his banner.

This war culminated in the independence of the Netherlands and the formation of the Republic of the United Provinces. Although the current red stripe of the Dutch flag is not orange, it originally was, changing because the orange dyes of the era faded easily and took on a reddish tone.

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The impact of orange on the Netherlands

The color orange is a distinctive element of the Netherlands. The soccer national team, popularly known as “Clockwork Orange,” has gained worldwide recognition, not only for its style of play but also for its iconic orange kit.

Frenkie de Jong of Netherlands looks on.

This tradition, dating back to the 1930s, is deeply rooted in the history and culture of the Netherlands, becoming a symbol of national identity reflected in various manifestations. This symbolism spans from the flag and King’s Day celebrations to the kit of the soccer national team.

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The best performance of Netherlands

The Netherlands have participated in 11 of the 22 soccer World Cups. The best performance of the Dutch in the tournament was the second-place finish, which they achieved in Germany 1974, Argentina 1978, and South Africa 2010.

Johnny Rep is the top scorer for the Dutch in the World Cup with 7 goals, while Robin van Persie and Wesley Sneijder are the players who have contested the most matches in a World Cup tournament, with 17.