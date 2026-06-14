Does the Netherlands’ 2026 World Cup squad have players born abroad?

The Netherlands are one of several teams at the 2026 World Cup that features players who were not born in their own country.

Of the 26 players included in the World Cup squad and officially listed by FIFA, only one was not born in the Netherlands. PSV midfielder Guus Til was, notably, born in Zambia.

Due to his father’s work, the talented player also spent part of his childhood in Mozambique before eventually moving to the Netherlands at the age of three. It was there that he began to build his career as a soccer player.

While the country has a long colonial history, the other 25 players coached by Ronald Koeman were all born in the Netherlands. Can this talented team finally achieve the dream of winning its first World Cup title?

Advertisement

Historic Netherlands players born abroad

The modern legacy of Dutch soccer has been profoundly shaped by world-class talents born beyond the nation’s European borders. Elite contemporary icons such as the legendary playmaker Clarence Seedorf and the striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink—both born in Paramaribo, Suriname—exemplify this extraordinary international impact on the Oranje.

Clarence Seedorf of Holland in action during the International Friendly.

By seamlessly blending their unique physical and technical roots with the tactical discipline of Dutch soccer, these phenomenal competitors cemented their status as indispensable pillars of the national team and left an indelible mark on the global stage.

Advertisement

Netherlands seek their first World Cup

Driven by a relentless pursuit of soccer’s ultimate prize, the Netherlands enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup determined to finally capture the elusive trophy that has skipped its grasp for decades. Despite being universally recognized as one of the sport’s most influential powerhouses, the Oranje carry the bittersweet legacy of having reached the World Cup Final on three separate occasions—falling just short of glory in 1974, 1978, and 2010.

By combining its traditional tactical brilliance with a renewed contemporary grit, the Dutch squad aims to shed its title of the greatest team to never win the tournament and permanently etch its name into the history books.