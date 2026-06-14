Why India isn’t participating at the FIFA World Cup in 2026

48 teams are competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But once again, India is not among the nations playing on the global stage.

FIFA introduced an expanded field of 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup, but still, India is among the nations watching the tournament from home — a list that includes China, which is also missing this year’s World Cup.

India isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup because it failed to qualify for the competition via the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers.

The Blue Tigers couldn’t make it past the second round, finishing third in Group A behind Qatar (who ultimately made it to the World Cup with a bunch of naturalized players) and Kuwait.

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A 2-1 loss to Qatar on June 12, 2024, officially eliminated India from 2026 World Cup contention. Qatar, on the other hand, went on to qualify for the competition as the No. 56 ranked team on the FIFA ranking.

India's journey to the 2026 World Cup fell short today after losing 2-1 to Qatar.



Yousef Aymen's goal stood after it appeared the ball crossed over the endline, India players stopped playing while Qatar rolled it back and scored. pic.twitter.com/CybfGTjiox — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2024

Has India ever played at a FIFA World Cup?

India has never played at a FIFA World Cup. The closest the country came to being represented in soccer’s biggest tournament came in 1950, when it secured automatic qualification after all the other teams in its AFC qualifying group withdrew.

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However, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ultimately followed its fellow Asian teams’ decision and withrew as well. In the end, the 1950 World Cup in Brazil was played with no Asian teams.

The 9 AFC teams at the 2026 World Cup

With India failing to make the cut, the nine AFC representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are Australia, Iraq, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.