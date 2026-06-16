In which city and stadium are Norway vs Iraq playing? Attendance, weather for WC game

Norway and Iraq will take the pitch for their 2026 World Cup opener already holding a clear picture of the Group I standings following the result of the earlier clash between France and Senegal.

One of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the opening round features a fascinating Group I clash between Norway and Iraq. While Norway end a 28-year World Cup drought, Iraq make their emotional return to the tournament for the first time in 40 years, setting the stage for a high-stakes group opener.

The matchup will take place at Gillette Stadium (rebranded as Boston Stadium for the tournament) in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Boasting a tournament capacity of over 65,000, the storied venue is fully prepared to debut on the world soccer stage as it welcomes fans for this historic encounter.

Boston Stadium is slated to host six tournament matches in total. Its slate features four group stage fixtures—including Norway vs. Iraq, Scotland vs. Morocco, England vs. Ghana, and Norway vs. France—before the venue hosts a Round of 32 clash and a marquee quarterfinal matchup.

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With kickoff times and broadcast schedules locked in, anticipation is building for this critical Group I showdown. All eyes will be on the tactical battle, particularly how Iraq intends to contain a star-studded Norwegian side led by elite attackers Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland.

28 års ventetid er over. Let’s go 💥 pic.twitter.com/ciYqYpSEv5 — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) June 16, 2026

What will the weather conditions be for Norway vs. Iraq?

According to the latest forecasts, weather conditions at kickoff in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will be pristine. Expect partly sunny skies with a comfortable temperature of 75°F (24°C), a 0% chance of rain, and a gentle 7 mph breeze blowing from the west.

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These ideal conditions should allow both squads to play at their highest technical levels without weather-induced limitations. However, maintaining match fitness and tactical discipline over 90 minutes will remain crucial as the summer heat tests their pre-tournament conditioning.

What attendance is expected for Norway vs. Iraq?

A massive, near-capacity crowd is anticipated for this crucial Group I opener. The World Cup configuration at Boston Stadium scales the venue to its maximum football capability (68.756 sits), and ticket demand indicates the stadium will be packed to the upper decks.

Despite historical geopolitical tensions between Iraq and the United States, soccer diplomacy is at the forefront, with a vibrant atmosphere expected in the stands. Traveling Norwegian supporters are projected to make up a significant portion of the crowd, though a passionate contingent of Iraqi fans will undoubtedly make their voices heard.

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