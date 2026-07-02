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Portugal vs Croatia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 2, 2026

Portugal will take on Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. A tough duel between Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Luka Modric's Croatia. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Luka Modric of Croatia (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (R)
© Dan Mullan and Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesLuka Modric of Croatia (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (R)
Match Summary
MatchPortugal vs Croatia
Tournament2026 World Cup
DateThursday, July 2, 2026
Time7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsFOX, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia in the USA

Viewers in the United States can watch the action live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

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The match is also streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.

Can I watch Portugal vs Croatia for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this exciting matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services let viewers enjoy every decisive moment of the match from the opening whistle through the final seconds.

See also

Ricardo Quaresma blasts Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal following tie with Colombia at 2026 World Cup

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A spot in the Round of 16 is on the line, but the stakes are even higher when Portugal and Croatia square off in a matchup loaded with star power.

Portugal advanced after a solid group-stage campaign, finishing second behind Colombia, while Croatia rebounded from an opening 4-2 loss to England with back-to-back wins over Panama and Ghana to claim the runner-up spot in its group.

With two of Europe’s top national teams meeting in a win-or-go-home clash, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, as one of the game’s legendary icons could be making his final appearance in the tournament.

Nuno Mendes of Portugal – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Nuno Mendes of Portugal – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Portugal vs Croatia: Predicted Lineups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Duje Caleta-Car, Josko Gvardiol, Martin Erlic; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Petar Sucic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic; Andrej Kramaric.

What time is the Portugal vs Croatia match?

The match kicks off today, July 2, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM
Central Time: 6:00 PM
Mountain Time: 5:00 PM
Pacific Time: 4:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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