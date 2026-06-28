Cristiano Ronaldo calls Colombia ‘strong’ as James Rodriguez praises Portugal star

After their highly anticipated group-stage showdown, Cristiano Ronaldo openly acknowledged Colombia's dangerous potential, prompting a wave of mutual respect from his former Real Madrid teammate James Rodríguez.

Portugal and Colombia wrapped up their group-stage campaigns with a gritty 0-0 stalemate that completely neutralized Cristiano Ronaldo. Colombia’s backline utterly suffocated the Portuguese icon, holding him without a single clear look at goal. Despite the frustrating afternoon, Ronaldo offered plenty of respect to his opponents post-match, while his former Real Madrid teammate, James Rodriguez, didn’t hesitate to praise the legendary forward.

“Colombia is a very good team—strong, very strong,” Ronaldo said of Colombia following their historic first-ever meeting on the international stage that let them secured a spot in the round of 32.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez quickly jumped to his captain’s defense while hinting at tactical adjustments ahead of a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Croatia. Fans are desperate to see the vintage, lethal version of CR7 return to the pitch as the tournament transitions into a win-or-go-home bracket.

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While the scoreless draw officially erases any chance of a dramatic quarterfinal showdown between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, the Portuguese faithful remain steadfast in their expectations, hoping this wake-up call sparks their side—and their talisman—back to life.

Ronaldo and James having a chat coming out of halftime 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tdQace8Lad — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2026

James praises Cristiano after the match

Having shared the pitch during one of Real Madrid’s most dominant eras, James Rodriguez was quick to highlight Ronaldo’s enduring impact on the game, reflecting warmly on the foundational role the veteran played when James first arrived in Spain back in 2014.

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“Cristiano is a role model,” James told reporters. “When I arrived at Real Madrid, he was one of the first people to welcome me. He invited me to his house, and we became close friends. He’s a wonderful person and an example for everyone. Just look at his physique at 41 years of age.”

What’s next for James and Cristiano?

Ronaldo and Portugal will take Center stage on July 2 in a blockbuster Round of 32 showdown against Croatia. It’s a stage Ronaldo knows intimately, and he already boasts a psychological edge, having netted his historic 900th career goal against the Croatians in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory last fall.

Meanwhile, James and Colombia will close out the Round of 32 on July 3 against a resilient Ghana squad. The Black Stars punched their ticket to the knockout phase as one of the top third-place finishers, navigating a grueling group by drawing with England, beating Panama, and falling to Croatia.

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