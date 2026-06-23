Portugal vs Uzbekistan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

Portugal will play against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After a tough debut against DR Congo, Portugal is looking for its first win against Uzbekistan, who lost to Colombia in their first game. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Portugal vs Uzbekistan Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.

Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Portugal heads into this match seeking a much better showing after opening the tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Despite entering as favorites, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team struggled throughout the contest and were fortunate to escape without a loss.

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Uzbekistan, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a defeat to Colombia and knows another setback would put its hopes of advancing under serious threat. With both teams in need of a positive result, this Group Stage showdown could prove pivotal in the race for the knockout rounds.

Abdukodir Khusanov and players of Uzbekistan – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ronald Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Gonçalo Ramos.

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Uzbekistan (3-4-2-1): Utkir Yusupov; Rustamjon Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Uroz Urozov; Azizbek Karimov, Igor Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Nasrull3ev; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov.

What time is the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match?

The match kicks off today, June 23, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM