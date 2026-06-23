Portugal vs Uzbekistan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Portugal vs Uzbekistan
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Tuesday, June 23, 2026
|Time
|1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan in the USA
Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.
Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Portugal heads into this match seeking a much better showing after opening the tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Despite entering as favorites, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team struggled throughout the contest and were fortunate to escape without a loss.
Uzbekistan, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a defeat to Colombia and knows another setback would put its hopes of advancing under serious threat. With both teams in need of a positive result, this Group Stage showdown could prove pivotal in the race for the knockout rounds.
Abdukodir Khusanov and players of Uzbekistan – Carl Recine/Getty Images
Portugal vs Uzbekistan: Predicted Lineups
Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ronald Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Gonçalo Ramos.
Uzbekistan (3-4-2-1): Utkir Yusupov; Rustamjon Khusanov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Uroz Urozov; Azizbek Karimov, Igor Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Jamshid Nasrull3ev; Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Oston Urunov; Eldor Shomurodov.
What time is the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match?
The match kicks off today, June 23, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 1:00 PM
Central Time: 12:00 PM
Mountain Time: 11:00 AM
Pacific Time: 10:00 AM