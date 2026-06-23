Portugal’s FIFA ranking updated before 2026 World Cup game vs Uzbekistan

Portugal and Uzbekistan make their second appearance in Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to keep his team's hopes alive in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team are determined to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alive, but to do so they will have to overcome a tough challenge in Uzbekistan, in a matchup that will take place at Houston Stadium. Ahead of this intriguing Group K clash, Portugal sit 9th in the FIFA World Ranking, a factor that could tip the scales in their favor.

The Portuguese side currently holds a total of 1,755.09 points, just ahead of Belgium in the FIFA Top 10 rankings. Sitting in eighth place are the formidable Germany, with 1,760.46 points.

Uzbekistan’s situation is somewhat different from that of Roberto Martinez’s side. The Asian nation currently sits 54th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,444.48 points, having dropped four places after opening its campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Colombia.

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Portugal look to bounce back

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, who will wear their home kit against Uzbekistan, find themselves in a situation that few would have expected before the start of the World Cup. Their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening match left them level with the African side in the standings, meaning they must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive in Group K.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Avoiding elimination is the top priority. It remains to be seen how the match unfolds and whether Roberto Martinez’s side can keep its World Cup hopes alive.

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What’s next for Portugal?

In the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, Portugal will face a decisive challenge against Colombia in Group K. This thrilling encounter is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will take place at the iconic Miami Stadium in Florida, USA.