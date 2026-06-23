In which city and stadium are Portugal vs Uzbekistan playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Portugal will play in a comfortable, climate-controlled stadium in a passionate sports city against an Uzbekistan team that has yet to win a match in this World Cup.

Portugal enters Match 47 looking for a decisive win against Uzbekistan, a side still searching for its first victory of the 2026 World Cup but mathematically alive to advance to the knockout stage. The matchup will take place at Houston Stadium.

Despite the recent drama surrounding Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo insisted his national team is laser-focused on winning. This trip to Houston’s climate-controlled stadium offers the ideal environment for them to secure three points against Uzbekistan.

A sellout crowd is expected. Houston is a major sports town with multiple professional franchises, and the chance to see Ronaldo play, especially after recently receiving a public vote of confidence from Roberto Martinez amid rumored controversies, makes this one of the day’s most anticipated matches.

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City and stadium

Houston, host city for Match 47, is a massive metropolis of 2.4 million residents and the fourth-most populous city in the United States. Houston Stadium will host seven total tournament matches. This includes mostly group stage fixtures, alongside two high-stakes knockout stage games.

Houston Stadium 2026 World Cup

The venue features a capacity of 68,777 for the tournament. It swapped its usual artificial turf for a premium natural grass, backed by a high-tech sub-air drainage system and specialized grow lights. Crews also widened the field’s corners to meet strict FIFA international dimensions, ensuring elite playing conditions for all seven scheduled World Cup matches.

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Weather and attendance

The match will take place in a stadium featuring a retractable roof and full climate control. Even if the roof is open, the stadium’s robust air-conditioning system regulates the indoor climate to keep players and fans comfortable, regardless of the summer heat outside.

Official attendance figures will be published by FIFA during the second half of the match and confirmed post-game. As a highly anticipated World Cup group fixture at a 68,777-seat venue, a near-capacity crowd is expected.