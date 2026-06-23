What is Uzbekistan’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Portugal at 2026 World Cup?

Uzbekistan face Portugal in Houston in the second round of Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Uzbekistan’s opening defeat at the 2026 FIFA World Cup leaves them with no margin for error going forward. Ahead of their clash with Portugal, the Asian side sits 54th in the FIFA World Rankings, well behind its opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates, meanwhile, stand out as one of the highest-ranked teams at the moment, sitting in ninth place. Clearly, the gap between these two sides in the standings is substantial.

Winning, drawing, or losing are the three possible outcomes Portugal face as they look to stay alive in the tournament. Uzbekistan, on the other hand, urgently need a victory to pull off a major upset.

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How many points does Uzbekistan have in the FIFA rankings?

After their opening defeat against Colombia by 3-1, which could influence a potential early elimination, Uzbekistan dropped some points in the rankings and currently holds a total of 1,444.48 points. Portugal, meanwhile, remains in the top 10 with 1,755.09 points.

Eldor Shomurodov #14 of Uzbekistan looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match.

What’s next for Uzbekistan

In the final matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, Uzbekistan will face a decisive challenge against DR Congo in a crucial Group K encounter. This highly anticipated match is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will take place at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia.

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Following intense battles against Colombia and Portugal, the White Wolves will head into this ultimate fixture determined to secure a historic result and keep their dreams of reaching the knockout rounds alive.