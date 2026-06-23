The uniforms Portugal and Uzbekistan are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Portugal will have the opportunity to wear its primary uniform for this match against Uzbekistan, which could provide a bit of luck to turn things around in the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal is still looking for its first win of the 2026 World Cup. The team will get that chance against Uzbekistan while wearing the same home kit from its disappointing draw against Congo.

If wearing the iconic uniform can help Portugal secure a win against Uzbekistan, so be it. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad, which recently received a vote of confidence from manager Roberto Martinez, needs to show a bit more clinical finishing to advance to the next stage.

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, will have to wear its secondary World Cup kit for the second time. The team previously wore this colorway in a 3-1 loss to Colombia. Now, desperate to avoid World Cup elimination, Uzbekistan will break it out once again.

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Kits for Portugal and Uzbekistan

Portugal will wear its world-famous “Port Red” jersey, which is one of the most highly anticipated looks among the 48 national teams. The jersey features olive green details on the collar and sleeves, paired with mostly red shorts and socks.

Portugal and Uzbekistan uniforms

Uzbekistan has a very distinct look for this match, which will be played in a climate-controlled stadium in a major city. The team will wear an all-white kit, jersey, shorts, and socks, with minimal blue detailing on the shirt. The goalkeeper will wear a neon green uniform.

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How many kits do portugal and Uzbekistan have in the World Cup?

Portugal has only used one of its uniforms so far. The team will likely debut its other kit if it manages to reach the knockout stage. That secondary look is a white and lagoon green jersey, which the Portuguese soccer federation notes is inspired by the ocean.

Uzbekistan has yet to use its primary home kit in the 2026 World Cup. That uniform is entirely blue with white details. The jersey retails for around $40, which is over $100 cheaper than Portugal’s jersey.