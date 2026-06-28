Confirmed lineups without Alphonso Davies for South Africa vs Canada today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

History is on the line at Los Angeles Stadium as South Africa and co-hosts Canada prepare to kick off the 2026 World Cup Round of 32

South Africa and Canada are set to kick off the Round of 32 in a high-stakes, win-or-go-home thriller in the 2026 World Cup, without Alphonso Davies, who will start from the bench. With everything on the line, both squads will need to empty the tank and deliver flawless performances if they hope to survive and advance in the bracket.

Bafana Bafana punched their ticket to the knockout stage following a dramatic, clutch victory over South Korea in their group-stage finale. It capped off an impressive resilience from the South African side, who managed to rebound and advance despite a tournament-opening loss to Mexico and a gritty draw with Czechia.

On the other side, Canada successfully capitalized on their co-host advantage to secure their spot in the dance. Backed by a historic 6-0 thrashing of Qatar, a hard-fought draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a lone setback against Switzerland, Les Rouges confidently locked up their place in the Round of 32.

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With potential scenarios confirmed, both Canada and South Africa have already made history by navigating past the group stage for the first time ever, meaning the winner of this clash will secure a monumental, maiden berth in the Round of 16.

Round of 32 Match Day from L.A.



We take on Bafana Bafana for a spot in the last 16!



🇨🇦 🇿🇦 #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/0tBBMDZwJj — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 28, 2026

South Africa confirmed lineup

While celebrating their historic knockout berth, South Africa face a massive tactical hurdle as veteran playmaker Themba Zwane is officially ruled out due to a red-card suspension. With the rest of the roster fully healthy and available, here is how Bafana Bafana is confirmed to line up:

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Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Aubrey Modiba

Midfielders: Relebohile Mokofeng, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Thapelo Maseko, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners

Canada confirmed lineup

As Canada look to keep their dream home-soil run alive, the co-hosts enter the match heavily shorthanded. Midfield anchor Ismael Kone and winger Marcelo Flores have both been ruled out due to injuries, while Alfie Jones remains highly questionable on the latest fitness report. Here is the confirmed lineup for Canada:

Goalkeeper: Maxime Crepeau

Defenders: Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea

Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Stephen Eustaquio, Liam Millar

Forwards: Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi