Referee and uniforms for Spain vs Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup

Spain and Saudi Arabia are set to clash in a pivotal Group H matchup at the 2026 World Cup, with the official kit selections and referee assignments already locked in for the fixture.

It is all or nothing for both squads as Spain and Saudi Arabia clash in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Group Stage Round 2 matchup. With both teams currently neck-and-neck in the standings, a victory here would put either Spain or Saudi Arabia on the fast track to securing a coveted spot in the knockout rounds.

Given what is on the line in this pivotal fixture, supporters are desperate to see a tactical shift from both sides. Each team turned in a sluggish, underwhelming performance in their respective World Cup openers, ramping up the pressure to perform this time around.

Featuring a predominantly French officiating crew alongside a Ukrainian fourth official, the match will be managed by veteran referee Clement Turpin. Known for his strict, structured style, Turpin’s game management will be heavily tested by Spain’s trademark possession-heavy tactical setup and Saudi Arabia’s physical, high-energy counter-pressing approach. Follow Spain vs Saudi Arabia live with us!

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Referee and full officiating for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Alongside Turpin, assistant referees Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages will patrol the sidelines, aiming to maintain control without disrupting the natural flow of the match. Here is the complete officiating assignment:

Head Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (France)

Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pages (France)

Fourth Official: Mykola Balakin (Ukraine)

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jerome Brisard (France)

Assistant VAR: Willy Delajod (France)

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Uniforms for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

For this crucial showdown, Spain will don their iconic traditional red kits, while Saudi Arabia will counter in their secondary white uniform, with gold lines in the little details that the jersey has.

These are the designated colors for both squads, goalkeepers, and the officiating crew:

Spain vs Saudi Arabia kits.

Atlanta will see Spain and Saudi Arabia meet in a World Cup for the first time since 2006, when the Spaniards edged out a tight 1-0 victory during the group stage in Germany.